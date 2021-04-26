Job Purpose:
– The Area Manager is responsible for all operations in his/her business unit.
– The Area Manager assists the Operations Manager to make careful considerations of all aspects in the business unit before making a business decision.
– The Area Manager is responsible (with the Operations Manager) for business unit goals, decisions, plans, implementation and evaluation of performance.
Job Description:
Asset Management
– Responsible for the branch as a whole, ensuring that the outside of the store is kept neat and tidy and that inside fixtures and fittings are accounted for and maintained
– Co-ordination of janitorial and repair services.
Stock Control
– Is responsible for all stock and will be held accountable for all overages and shortages.
– Should ensure control of inventory.
– Prepare requisitions to replenish stock. Identify and report on slow selling items.
– Stock loss action plan Merchandising
– Manage the quality and quantity aspects of the merchandise assortments.
– Co-ordinate the layout of shelves and merchandise of seasonal and sale displays.
– Identify new ways of promoting merchandise.
– Ensure required housekeeping standards at all times.
– Ensure that there is an equal standard throughout the stores.
Marketing and Sales
– Manage the implementation of all marketing promotions to ensure maximum sales opportunities are exploited.
– Achieve and exceed store sales targets.
– Actively participate in promotions, stay up to date with current advertising and provide sales leadership to staff.
– Stay current with products, marketing and pricing of area retailers with similar products.
Admin and Cash
-Ensure that the standard of administration and procedures in store are met.
– Make certain that business direction and strategies are followed.
– Ensure that the responsible persons are following proper procedures when handling all store cash.
-Check and verify these documents daily.
– Manage controllable expenses as this directly affects the profitability of the branch.
Management of Staff– Assign employees to specific duties.
– Encourage, assist and train employees to become a motivated sales force.
– Manage performance and development of staff
– Ensure that all procedures and policies are being followed and enforce disciplinary action when necessary.
– Determine when extra temporary staff is needed and recruit same.
Customer Service– Must possess strong customer service and communication skills and the ability to apply a friendly and enthusiastic manner on a daily basis.
– Train staff in customer service.
– Assist customers with enquiries and complaints.
– Continuously satisfy customer needs and attract clientele
Job Requirements:
– Operations Management diploma/degree or relevant/related Retail NQF 5/diploma.
– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Clothing Retail operations environment as a Manager or Store Managerexperience in managing a chain of stores.
– Valid code 8 drivers licence endorsed
– Willingness to travel