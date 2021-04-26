Area Manager

Job Purpose:

– The Area Manager is responsible for all operations in his/her business unit.

– The Area Manager assists the Operations Manager to make careful considerations of all aspects in the business unit before making a business decision.

– The Area Manager is responsible (with the Operations Manager) for business unit goals, decisions, plans, implementation and evaluation of performance.

Job Description:

Asset Management

– Responsible for the branch as a whole, ensuring that the outside of the store is kept neat and tidy and that inside fixtures and fittings are accounted for and maintained

– Co-ordination of janitorial and repair services.

Stock Control

– Is responsible for all stock and will be held accountable for all overages and shortages.

– Should ensure control of inventory.

– Prepare requisitions to replenish stock. Identify and report on slow selling items.

– Stock loss action plan Merchandising

– Manage the quality and quantity aspects of the merchandise assortments.

– Co-ordinate the layout of shelves and merchandise of seasonal and sale displays.

– Identify new ways of promoting merchandise.

– Ensure required housekeeping standards at all times.

– Ensure that there is an equal standard throughout the stores.

Marketing and Sales

– Manage the implementation of all marketing promotions to ensure maximum sales opportunities are exploited.

– Achieve and exceed store sales targets.

– Actively participate in promotions, stay up to date with current advertising and provide sales leadership to staff.

– Stay current with products, marketing and pricing of area retailers with similar products.

Admin and Cash

-Ensure that the standard of administration and procedures in store are met.

– Make certain that business direction and strategies are followed.

– Ensure that the responsible persons are following proper procedures when handling all store cash.

-Check and verify these documents daily.

– Manage controllable expenses as this directly affects the profitability of the branch.

Management of Staff– Assign employees to specific duties.

– Encourage, assist and train employees to become a motivated sales force.

– Manage performance and development of staff

– Ensure that all procedures and policies are being followed and enforce disciplinary action when necessary.

– Determine when extra temporary staff is needed and recruit same.

Customer Service– Must possess strong customer service and communication skills and the ability to apply a friendly and enthusiastic manner on a daily basis.

– Train staff in customer service.

– Assist customers with enquiries and complaints.

– Continuously satisfy customer needs and attract clientele

Job Requirements:

– Operations Management diploma/degree or relevant/related Retail NQF 5/diploma.

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Clothing Retail operations environment as a Manager or Store Managerexperience in managing a chain of stores.

– Valid code 8 drivers licence endorsed

– Willingness to travel

Learn more/Apply for this position