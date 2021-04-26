Business Development Consultant – Based in JHB or Cape Town at The Focus Group

The ideal candidate will play a pivotal role in developing the institutional business and will be responsible for managing the end to end sales process for their set of prospects.

Represent the Company brand to prospective clients and provide a highly personalised and tailored service.

You have a proven track record of building relationships with corporate or strategic clients within the financial services industry and have excellent communication skills.

Reach out to leads to build relationships, offer quotes, nudge the client through the sales process, represent Company at industry events and manage the sales pipeline meticulously via a CRM system.

Improve and shorten the sales cycle and think critically about doing things smarter.

Work closely with the CEO and the business development team to engage with prospective clients and ensure high client retention and referral. Qualification: 4+ years of business development experience, preferably in financial services, with a strong performance track record of selling complex products to large companies

Bachelor’s degree in a related field (Economics, Business, Financial Management, Investments, etc.) from an accredited university

CFP or MBA qualification preferable

Fluent in English, Afrikaans preferable