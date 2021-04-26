Business Development Consultant – Based in JHB or Cape Town at The Focus Group

- The ideal candidate will play a pivotal role in developing the institutional business and will be responsible for managing the end to end sales process for their set of prospects.
- Represent the Company brand to prospective clients and provide a highly personalised and tailored service.
- You have a proven track record of building relationships with corporate or strategic clients within the financial services industry and have excellent communication skills.
- Reach out to leads to build relationships, offer quotes, nudge the client through the sales process, represent Company at industry events and manage the sales pipeline meticulously via a CRM system.
- Improve and shorten the sales cycle and think critically about doing things smarter.
- Work closely with the CEO and the business development team to engage with prospective clients and ensure high client retention and referral.
Qualification:
- 4+ years of business development experience, preferably in financial services, with a strong performance track record of selling complex products to large companies
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field (Economics, Business, Financial Management, Investments, etc.) from an accredited university
- CFP or MBA qualification preferable
- Fluent in English, Afrikaans preferable