Change Management Specialist (12 Months Contract)

Job Description
- Design, manage and implement change management initiatives inclusive of developing guidelines, processes and procedures within the organisation
- Manage end-end (i.e. design, scope, measure, diagnose, analyse, implement etc.) change management initiatives in line with the HC strategy
- Develop, review and monitor change management project plans to identity / improve deficiencies
- Coordinate organisational-wide change management and business transformation implementation initiatives
- Analyse and review the intra and inter group dynamics within the business and produce an assessment report with solutions
- Recommend and implement practical solutions to foster and nurture positive group dynamics and produce a review report of successful implementation
- Manage and control any change management implementation forums and other similar forums designed to promote change within the organisation
- Ensure that all reports (i.e. monthly change management progress reports, quarterly reports, etc.) for key stakeholders are compiled and submitted timeously.
Job Requirements
- B Degree in HR
- 5 – 8 years’ experience in similar role