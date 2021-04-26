Commercial F&I Consultant at Optimum Asset Finance

Our team of finance specialists are in need for a F&I Consultant to help grow our business.

Responsibilities for the job include the following:

Obtain new relationships within the commercial asset finance market

Obtain new relationships with suppliers within our product range and services.

Service existing relationships with suppliers.

Grow your portfolio and network.

Liaising with clients for information.

Liaising with Banks and financial partners on applications.

Analysing information.

Assist with management of your portfolio on a daily basis.

Compiling and management of pipeline reports.

Assist with Marketing and Event co-ordinating (Functions, Golf Days, Promotions & Competitions, Launches and Road-Shows)

Assist with Brand Management.

Assist with planning and organizing of Brand Activation (Motor Shows, Malls, Sports events and Dealers).

Identifying and assist with Implementing of all administrative and sales functions within the asset finance market and other company offerings.

Promote Marketing communication both internally and externally.

PR – Generate positive PR.

Internal Marketing.

Assist with Marketing Campaigns and Presentations.

Marketing and CRM – Suppliers, Customers and Press

Ensure Sales and Marketing database are in place for your portfolio.

Compiling and management of supplier reports.

Assist with managing your sales budgets.

Assist with all other administrative, financial and marketing related aspects.

Requirements

BCom Degree or Diploma will be an advantage

RE and NCR accreditation will be an advantage

Valid drivers’ licence with own vehicle

Package & Remuneration

All will be discussed in the interview.

Desired Skills:

Highly energetic

people skills

high level selling and negotiation skills. Dynamic

Creative

Well spoken

well presented

above average Communication

Marketing Skills

Hard-working

self-disciplined

highly committed

corporate orientated personal attire

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We specialise in providing asset-based finance solutions to suppliers and customers of motor vehicles, commercial vehicles, medical equipment, earth moving equipment, and industrial/manufacturing equipment by offering Sale agreements and Rental facilities to clients through our vast client and dealer network. Any property needs, both residential and commercial – we are equipped to assist you with the best deal and structure. Cost-effective, flexible solutions, designed to meet each client’s specific requirements, ensure service delivery that proves to benefit our clients, our dealers, and ourselves.

We provide finance solutions to suit both your company’s budget and growth objectives, without compromising your quality and productivity. We support the development and expansion of your business, irrespective of the scale of your operation, and will provide you with the operational and financial expertise required to ensure your operational efficiency.

Asset finance facilities are available in the following industries:

Transport, Aviation, Agricultural, Industrial, Construction, Engineering, Medical, Manufacturing, and Passenger Vehicles. We can also refinance your assets if equity or cash flow is required. Sale – and leaseback of assets are also done.

We will arrange a tax-efficient structure on any property deal and will assist with general banking facilities. Our banking specialists will negotiate banking deals for your private and business needs.

Debtor and Working Capital Finance through structured solutions intended to optimize working capital by leveraging off current assets.

Optimum Asset Finance offers insight and advice into the various finance options available. Our finance specialists are qualified to structure a deal to suit your requirements. Optimum Asset Finance will ensure an efficient process for your application.

