Community Manager

ASAP Resources is a specialised recruitment agency with a speciality in headhunting and high-calibre recruitment strategies. We secure resources for a variety of clients in many industries on a global scale with a focus on building lasting relationships with all candidates and clients.

Our client is an established digital service provider. They are known as one of the first within South Africa and has since become a staple throughout all businesses and homes nationally. They provide their employees with great opportunities for growth and development.

They are currently looking for a COMMUNITY MANAGER.

Description:

Using Hootsuite, manage inbound messages across The Company’s social media pages, and other online platforms, providing appropriate responses, guiding customers to self – service channels and escalating to other teams where required leading to a vastly improved sentiment and engagement scores and response times. Implement social media marketing campaigns targeting new audiences, achieving audience reach and engagement targets.

Key Responsibilities / Primary Functions:

Managing inbound social media messages across all social media channels and other

online platforms, using the Hootsuite tools available.

Provide quick and appropriate responses across all inbound messages on The Company’s social media pages, as well as other online platforms.

Proactively drive customers to self- service channels and relevant help content

Escalate to sales or tech support teams where appropriate.

Work together with the escalation teams to ensure all messages are responded to.

Follow up on any outstanding escalations that have not been resolved and stay on top of escalation team responses. Proactively highlight areas of concern to improve performance.

Allocate tags to inbound messages to assist with learning.

Ensure all inbound messages are resolved appropriately and quickly. There must be a resolution to inbound messages.

Using Hootsuite reporting, aim to improve key metrics on pages.

Ensure responses are aligned to brand tone and key messages.

Remove inappropriate content and block inappropriate [URL Removed] tool champions

Be the Hootsuite user champions and work together with the BM: Social media to get full value from the tools and to highlight opportunity/ ways to improve.

Train other users where required.

Proactive look for ways/ tools to improve responses, including automation.

Identify content trends and needs.

Based on inbound messages daily, proactively highlight to the BM social media any content requirements so that content and appropriate responses can be generated

Based on inbound messages and reporting from Hootsuite, highlight any real

opportunities for PSM

Generate appropriate responses where relevant.

Monitor competitor activity.

Proactively Maintain Social Media Page information

Working together with the BM: Social media, ensure that all content (copy and

visuals) on social media pages is aligned to brand, updated and accurate.

Implement Social media marketing campaigns and monthly content plans.

Assist the BM: Social media to load content or marketing activity onto relevant sites.

Proactively provide feedback to the BM: Social media on content and marketing activity to guide future campaigns.

Working with the BM: Social media, share relevant content such as FNO updates or outages.

Load any emergency notification communication as directed.

Core Functional Knowledge / Skills:

Community management experience working across social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and other online platforms such as LinkedIn, Reddit, Tumblr and Blog, news, or review sites, on large scale consumer brands within tech or Ecommerce categories.

Must show experience working in previous community manager roles on large, consumer brands.

Must demonstrate the ability to manage a large volume of inbound messages, appropriately responding, directing to self – service channels and escalating to other teams.

Must demonstrate high levels of accountability and the drive to follow up and ensure customers are answered, escalations are closed, and that sentiment and response targets are achieved.

Exceptional written English skills and the experience and ability and experience drafting appropriate social media responses across a wide range of topics.

Expert Hootsuite Enterprise user and must demonstrate prior experience using this tool. Enterprise level.

High action orientation and attention to detail

Be able to operate in fast paced, pressurised situations.

High levels of tech/ connectivity interest and understanding.

High levels of initiative and self -management

Minimum Requirements:

Social media marketing qualification either as a diploma, advanced certificate, or An individual module as a part of a course is not enough.

2 – 4 years working in consumer brand, community manager roles

Must have worked on brands with large volumes of inbound messages.

Must demonstrate recent expertise using Hootsuite enterprise. Essential

Must demonstrate experience crafting relevant responses and taking appropriate action on a range of inbound messages.

Agency or corporate experience

Will be required to demonstrate experience with an assessment as a part of the interview process.

This is a fantastic opportunity to find yourself within a fast-developing environment that will allow for extensive growth within your career.

We encourage all candidates to read through the job description clearly and properly before applying and submitting your CV for perusal. We appreciate all submissions and will reply to each one as soon as possible.

Submit your CV today.

Desired Skills:

Social Media

Marketing

Manager

Social

Media

Learn more/Apply for this position