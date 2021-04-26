Data Engineer_Pipeline at Capitec Bank Ltd

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.
Purpose Statement
- The purpose of the data engineer is to use their database, software engineering and programming skills to that the necessary data is properly stored on the cloud platform and is available to the data scientists.
Experience
Min
- At least 5 years’ experience in programming and modelling of data
- Systems engineering and implementations experience
- Experience on the data services on a cloud platform like Azure, AWS or Google cloud
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
1. System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Database analysis, design & administration
- Technical Test Plan Design
2. IT systems development processes
- System Engineering
- Programming
- Application development
- Standards and governance
3. Data modelling using:
- Table structures
- Store Procedures
- SSIS Packages
- SQL
4. Cloud Data Services:
- Implementing data pipelines using cloud infrastructure and services
- No-SQL experience on the cloud
- Data engineering and integration services in a hybrid clou environment
Ideal:
Detailed knowledge of:
- Banking systems
- Agile development life cycle
- Polybase
- Python
Solid understanding of:
- Capitec Bank’s systems environment
- Capitec Bank business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- SQL Server
- Azure platform
- Hadoop
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.