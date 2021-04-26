- You’ll be learning from the best by joining our dynamic team. Task include items such as
- Technical consulting
- System administration
o Backups & snapshots o Monitoring server uptime
o Maintain internal system security levels
- Improve the monitoring systems & processes
- 3rd level support for regions
- Standardized processes
- Documentation & training
- Quality assurance & beta testing
- Troubleshooting & recreating issues
- Automation
- Scripting
- Development
- Research and development with the aim to improve efficiencies
You’re someone who…
- Is able to work independently and questions the status quo
- Has a good service ethic
- Has an above and beyond attitude
- Works well in a team
- Values constructive feedback
- Is proactive and service driven
- Is able to remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude
- Is a highly energetic, creative and lateral thinker
- Amazing attention to detail
- Quick learner
- Effective verbal and listening communications skills
- Effective written communications skills Customer service oriented
- Ability to communicate remotely with global team members
- Ability to multi-task and stay calm under pressure
- Excellent time management ability
- Highly organized, logical and structured individu
Desired Skills:
- Good programming and scripting development skills (Perl
- Experience with Devops tools
- Zabbix configuration & template development
- Good Linux environment knowledge
- Familiar with Windows environment (2 years’ experience)
- SQL & MySQL experience (1-2 years’ experience)
- Apache & IIS experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Global communications management (software) company in Johannesburg is looking for a DevOps Engineer – Security with a broad technical background and love of technology, from hardware to server maintenance and development skills to join their team. Become a part of one of the most reputable customer communication solution companies in Gauteng!
