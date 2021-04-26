DevOps Engineer – Security

You’ll be learning from the best by joining our dynamic team. Task include items such as

Technical consulting

System administration

o Backups & snapshots o Monitoring server uptime

o Maintain internal system security levels

3rd level support for regions

Standardized processes

Documentation & training

Quality assurance & beta testing

Troubleshooting & recreating issues

Automation

Scripting

Development

Research and development with the aim to improve efficiencies

You’re someone who…

Is able to work independently and questions the status quo

Has a good service ethic

Has an above and beyond attitude

Works well in a team

Values constructive feedback

Is proactive and service driven

Is able to remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude

Is a highly energetic, creative and lateral thinker

Amazing attention to detail

Quick learner

Effective verbal and listening communications skills

Effective written communications skills Customer service oriented

Ability to communicate remotely with global team members

Ability to multi-task and stay calm under pressure

Excellent time management ability

Highly organized, logical and structured individu

Desired Skills:

Good programming and scripting development skills (Perl

Experience with Devops tools

Zabbix configuration & template development

Good Linux environment knowledge

Familiar with Windows environment (2 years’ experience)

SQL & MySQL experience (1-2 years’ experience)

Apache & IIS experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Global communications management (software) company in Johannesburg is looking for a DevOps Engineer – Security with a broad technical background and love of technology, from hardware to server maintenance and development skills to join their team. Become a part of one of the most reputable customer communication solution companies in Gauteng!

