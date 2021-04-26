Enterprise Lead (Banking/Contract role) at Fourier Recruitment

The Enterprise lead Role (system integrators) will unpack to the detail level the Solution Architecture delivered by the Enterprise Architects on the new innovation work set for 2021 and 2022, examples such as Samsung Card, Virtual Card and Integrated payments.

To deliver on the solution design for Card and Payments innovation project

Minimum Requirements

Strong understanding of Payments in Financial Systems

Min understanding of Banking Technology

Strong Solutions thinking on Design delivery

Unblock and deliver against multiple stakeholder area in Banking industry

Learn more/Apply for this position