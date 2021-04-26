Executive Assistant

Executive Assistant required to assist the Founder and CEO of a boutique multinational management consulting firm with a variety of secretarial, time and project management functions. Successful candidate will be based in SA, providing remote support to the CEO who travels extensively and is predominately based in Europe.

Minimum Requirements

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills in English

3+ years’ experience in a fast paced role supporting Executive Management with particular focus on complex diary management, scheduling and travel.

Duties will include but not be limited to

Managing CEO’s calendar, drafting emails, coordinating meetings and video/conference calls, responding to voicemails and attending to any administrative issues as they arise.

Manage travel itinerary, office and social engagements for the CEO.

Liaison with senior stakeholders on behalf of the CEO.

Act as initial touchpoint for connecting with gatekeepers of target organizations.

Support operational tasks such as preparing presentations drafts and meeting briefs.

Prepare agenda, minutes, invites, communique and logistics for business interactions.

Take on internal communications planning such as supporting weekly team meetings and managing team events.

Organize and prepare content for offsite meetings, conferences and seminars in additional to planning travel arrangements.

Conduct initial research on CEO priorities.

Plan projects and company objectives according to deadlines.

Desired Skills:

diary management

travel arrangements

time management

project management

Learn more/Apply for this position