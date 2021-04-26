Financial Planning Partner Assistant

The incumbent takes responsibility for overseeing the administrative, operations, and client services support to the Financial Planning Partner and will be the liaison person between the practice and the regional office/head office.

Knowledge Required

Knowledge of the Financial Services Industry

FAIS and FICA knowledge required

Qualifications and Experience

Qualification in investments/financial planning/business management is essential

2-4 years experience in a client services environment

If you do NOT meet the above requirements you will be regretted. If we do not get back to you within 2 days of you applying please take it that your CV has been regretted.

This position is a 12-month fixed-term contract at a monthly salary of between R9,000-00 to R10,000-00 depending on your experience.

Desired Skills:

FAIS

FICA

financial planning

client records

commission flows

xPlan

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

