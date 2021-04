Fleet Controller (Cross Border)

Seeking experience in:

– Fleet Control in a CROSS BORDER LOGISTICS COMPANY

– Drver Briefing & Dispatch

– Manifest / pre-alerts

– FMS Capturing including empty legs

– Tracking vehicles / drivers and on route follow-up

-Excalate issues on route

-Ensure vehicles depart depot as planned daily

Desired Skills:

fleet control

driver debriefing

dispatch

manifest

pre-alerts

tracking

fms capturing

Fleet Administration

fleet

About The Employer:

Stable Cross Border Logistics Company mainly to Zambia and other countries.

Learn more/Apply for this position