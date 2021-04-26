Graphic Designer
Description
The candidate needs to be proficient in multiple areas of graphic design, from concept through to finished art.
You will have a hand in branding, communication, social, digital/web and marketing design, across many channels and platforms. You will be required to come up with sound ideas that meet the brief, communicate these effectively, present to your team where necessary and innovate wherever possible. Being responsible and taking ownership of your time is very important.
Requirements
- Creative, innovative and proactive
- Ability to work under pressure
- Deadline driven
- Problem analysis and solution skills
- Able to work alone
- Adobe Creative Suite on Mac/PC – very good knowledge of PC publishing – Adobe Creative Suite CS6 creative Cloud: Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Adobe
- Very good knowledge of PC publishing for both for print and web
- Must have a solid grasp on modern design principles
- Matriculation Certificate and tertiary qualification essential
- Must have a diploma/degree in design.
- Ability to conceptualise ideas and bring them to life visually
- Proven ability to create high-quality designs from a loose or constrained brief with tight deadlines
- WordPress Development will be an extra.
Personal attributes:
- Hard-working
- Dedicated
- Attention to detail
- Deadline driven
- Able to write in both English and Afrikaans (good spelling is a must-have)
- Team player
Software applications:
Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustration, Adobe After Effects
Desired Skills:
- Adobe Indesign
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Illustrator
- adobe After Effetcs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree