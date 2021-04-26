Graphic Designer

Graphic Designer

Description

The candidate needs to be proficient in multiple areas of graphic design, from concept through to finished art.

You will have a hand in branding, communication, social, digital/web and marketing design, across many channels and platforms. You will be required to come up with sound ideas that meet the brief, communicate these effectively, present to your team where necessary and innovate wherever possible. Being responsible and taking ownership of your time is very important.

Requirements

Creative, innovative and proactive

Ability to work under pressure

Deadline driven

Problem analysis and solution skills

Able to work alone

Adobe Creative Suite on Mac/PC – very good knowledge of PC publishing – Adobe Creative Suite CS6 creative Cloud: Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Adobe

Very good knowledge of PC publishing for both for print and web

Must have a solid grasp on modern design principles

Matriculation Certificate and tertiary qualification essential

Must have a diploma/degree in design.

Ability to conceptualise ideas and bring them to life visually

Proven ability to create high-quality designs from a loose or constrained brief with tight deadlines

WordPress Development will be an extra.

Personal attributes:

Hard-working

Dedicated

Attention to detail

Deadline driven

Able to write in both English and Afrikaans (good spelling is a must-have)

Team player

Software applications:

Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustration, Adobe After Effects

Desired Skills:

Adobe Indesign

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

adobe After Effetcs

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position