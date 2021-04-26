Intermediate Enterprise Architect

Description:

Our client requires an intermediate Architect to work closely with the Technology Architecture and Planning team and various stakeholders.

Requirements:

Architecture principles

Partner with the business

Define the technical requirements, principles and models that generally guide

All solution decisions for the ecosystem.

Architectural blueprint

Responsible for analyzing and translating

Business, information and technical requirements into an architectural

Blueprint that outlines solutions that integrate across applications, systems, and platforms to achieve business objectives.

Architectural blueprint

Develop roadmaps that outline how

Solutions will be structured in the future.

Architecture security principles

Develop and implement enterprise

Information security architectures and solutions.

Architectural recommendations

Provide design recommendations based on

Long-term development organization strategy

Architectural re-use

Development of infrastructure technology

Principles, standards, and patterns that can be highly leveraged across

Multiple solutions.

Level: intermediate with TOGAF.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

