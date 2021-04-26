Intermediate Enterprise Architect

Description:
Our client requires an intermediate Architect to work closely with the Technology Architecture and Planning team and various stakeholders.
Requirements:
- Architecture principles
- Partner with the business
- Define the technical requirements, principles and models that generally guide
- All solution decisions for the ecosystem.
- Architectural blueprint
- Responsible for analyzing and translating
- Business, information and technical requirements into an architectural
- Blueprint that outlines solutions that integrate across applications, systems, and platforms to achieve business objectives.
- Architectural blueprint
- Develop roadmaps that outline how
- Solutions will be structured in the future.
- Architecture security principles
- Develop and implement enterprise
- Information security architectures and solutions.
- Architectural recommendations
- Provide design recommendations based on
- Long-term development organization strategy
- Architectural re-use
- Development of infrastructure technology
- Principles, standards, and patterns that can be highly leveraged across
- Multiple solutions.
- Level: intermediate with TOGAF.
