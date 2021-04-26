Intermediate Enterprise Architect

Apr 26, 2021

Description:

Our client requires an intermediate Architect to work closely with the Technology Architecture and Planning team and various stakeholders.

Requirements:

  • Architecture principles
  • Partner with the business
  • Define the technical requirements, principles and models that generally guide
  • All solution decisions for the ecosystem.
  • Architectural blueprint
  • Responsible for analyzing and translating
  • Business, information and technical requirements into an architectural
  • Blueprint that outlines solutions that integrate across applications, systems, and platforms to achieve business objectives.
  • Architectural blueprint
  • Develop roadmaps that outline how
  • Solutions will be structured in the future.
  • Architecture security principles
  • Develop and implement enterprise
  • Information security architectures and solutions.
  • Architectural recommendations
  • Provide design recommendations based on
  • Long-term development organization strategy
  • Architectural re-use
  • Development of infrastructure technology
  • Principles, standards, and patterns that can be highly leveraged across
  • Multiple solutions.
  • Level: intermediate with TOGAF.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position