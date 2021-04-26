Intermediate Information Security Specialist

Apr 26, 2021

Description:

The Information Security Specialist, will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to assist with security and governance related issues.

Requirements:

  • Assist with cybersecurity vulnerability scans and risk assessments on a regular basis.
  • Perform analysis of vulnerability scan results and documented findings.
  • Assist with investigations and coordinating the resolution of security incidents and vulnerabilities.
  • Ensure that the Cyber Incident management plan is adhered to in the handling of incidents.
  • Assist with cybersecurity and ICT governance related audits and third-party penetration tests.
  • Respond to internal and external audit findings related to cybersecurity.
  • Integrate information security throughout the solutions or system life cycle.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve information security related incidents.
  • Prepare relevant information security reports, dashboards, and related documentation.
  • Analyze existing security systems and make recommendations for changes or improvements.
  • Communicate the system status and keep users informed of downtime or changes to the system.

