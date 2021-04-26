Intermediate Information Security Specialist

Description:
The Information Security Specialist, will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to assist with security and governance related issues.
Requirements:
- Assist with cybersecurity vulnerability scans and risk assessments on a regular basis.
- Perform analysis of vulnerability scan results and documented findings.
- Assist with investigations and coordinating the resolution of security incidents and vulnerabilities.
- Ensure that the Cyber Incident management plan is adhered to in the handling of incidents.
- Assist with cybersecurity and ICT governance related audits and third-party penetration tests.
- Respond to internal and external audit findings related to cybersecurity.
- Integrate information security throughout the solutions or system life cycle.
- Troubleshoot and resolve information security related incidents.
- Prepare relevant information security reports, dashboards, and related documentation.
- Analyze existing security systems and make recommendations for changes or improvements.
- Communicate the system status and keep users informed of downtime or changes to the system.
