Intermediate Information Security Specialist

Description:

The Information Security Specialist, will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to assist with security and governance related issues.

Requirements:

Assist with cybersecurity vulnerability scans and risk assessments on a regular basis.

Perform analysis of vulnerability scan results and documented findings.

Assist with investigations and coordinating the resolution of security incidents and vulnerabilities.

Ensure that the Cyber Incident management plan is adhered to in the handling of incidents.

Assist with cybersecurity and ICT governance related audits and third-party penetration tests.

Respond to internal and external audit findings related to cybersecurity.

Integrate information security throughout the solutions or system life cycle.

Troubleshoot and resolve information security related incidents.

Prepare relevant information security reports, dashboards, and related documentation.

Analyze existing security systems and make recommendations for changes or improvements.

Communicate the system status and keep users informed of downtime or changes to the system.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position