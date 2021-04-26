INVESTMENT ASSOCIATE – STRATEGIC PROJECTS FUND

REPORTS TO: STRATEGIC PROJECTS FUND MANAGER

LOCATION: SANDTON

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Engineering with finance qualification or CFA, CA(SA)
  • Post graduate commercial (finance, accounting, economics) degree with Project Management experience or qualification
  • All requisite industry bodies affiliations
  • 3-5yrs Business Analysis or Management Consulting experience or
  • 3-5yrs Project Management experience in a Financial/Investment Transacting environment
  • Business and Financial Acumen (includes ability to identify and manage risk)

OUTPUTS
Pre-Screening

  • Source deals aligned with mandate of employer
  • Network with industry bodies
  • Attend conferences, i.e. Keep abreast with industry developments
  • Address telephonic enquiries and walk ins in support of Pre-Investment
  • Conduct pre-screening analysis for new enquiries and applications as required by Fund Manager
  • Conduct desktop analysis studies to determine viability of early stage projects
  • Meet with prospective clients, provide advisory on the company products and services
  • Accompany prospective/applicant to strategic meeting(s) to assist to finalise their application
  • Identify in which stage of project is and ensure all requisite information for that project phase is made available

Application

  • Conduct equity valuation discussions and negotiations with the prospective applicants,
  • Conduct due diligence investigations on applications that satisfy the pre-screening assessments
  • Develop a financial model of the due diligence outcomes
  • Compile a submission report outlining the outcomes of the due diligence
  • Assist legal with project background to enable them to conduct their due diligence
  • Provide input to enable legal to issue a project term sheet
  • Timely engagement of Credit Risk to ensure that the risk report is submitted timeously
  • Inform secretariat to include the application as an Agenda item to the relevant committee meeting
  • Prepare a presentation for the submission and ensure it is circulated to secretariat before the meeting
  • Present due diligence output to relevant committees to seek approval for funding

Post Approval

  • Assist clients in satisfying any relevant compliance requirements (FICA)
  • Assist clients in satisfying conditions precedent for funding
  • Conduct an induction of Project Promoters of the SPF Governance Framework (i.e. How to conduct business the company SPF way)
  • Assist in disbursement of funds to meet project development activities,
  • Participate in project steering committees
  • Derive suitable project development milestones for the project to tie them to the project promoters or project managers contract
  • Appoint a suitable project manager for the project and recommend to the Fund Manager for consideration of approval
  • Oversee and co-manage the project development process
  • Manage the approved project budget to ensure it is applied to suitably approved project activities and milestones
  • Present the project development progress at the SPF Portfolio Management Committee meetings
  • Provide project support to other projects
  • Provide input into Post Investment’s Risk Portfolio Management Committee report
  • Conduct timely disbursement to projects under implementation and manage external service providers to meet their contracted SLA milestones
  • Ensure that tender processes conducted by the project are in alignment with the governance framework and/or, the company procurement policies (whichever is applicable on the project).
  • Present the outcome of the project development process when the key milestones are achieved
  • Proactively engage other funders for capital raising efforts for projects under development,
  • Proactively engage with relevant strategic stakeholders to ensure significant project progress is achieved

Non-core

  • Participate in external committees as required (e.g. SPII, BIFF)
  • Present speeches in representation of the organisation as and when required
  • Proactively engage other company support departments before concluding any deal
  • Ensure KPA and statutory requirements on projects in administration are satisfied
  • Lead on at least 3 projects that are active and supports at least 3.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

  • Analysis and Attention to Detail
  • Conceptual / Big Picture Thinking
  • Creative / Innovation
  • Focus & Sustained Attention
  • Judgement and Decision Making
  • Problem Solving & Learning Agility
  • Strategic Thinking

INTRAPERSONAL COMPETENCIES

  • Assertiveness and Motivated
  • Drive and Result Orientation
  • Decisiveness & Action Orientation
  • Ethical Judgement
  • Excellence / Quality Orientated
  • Resilience and Stress Management
  • Executive Disposition
  • Time and Self- Management
  • Objectivity

INTERPERSONAL COMPETENCIES

  • Building Relationships
  • Building Strategic Relationships / Networking
  • Customer Service Orientation
  • Engaging Diversity
  • Teamwork
  • Ability to adapt to change requirements as required by stakeholders
  • Negotiation skills

