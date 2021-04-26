INVESTMENT ASSOCIATE – STRATEGIC PROJECTS FUND

REPORTS TO: STRATEGIC PROJECTS FUND MANAGER

LOCATION: SANDTON

Position: Permanent

Closing Date: 30th of April 2021

Remuneration: The package is negotiable depending on experience, Qualifications and candidate’s current CTC

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Engineering with finance qualification or CFA, CA(SA)

Post graduate commercial (finance, accounting, economics) degree with Project Management experience or qualification

All requisite industry bodies affiliations

3-5yrs Business Analysis or Management Consulting experience or

3-5yrs Project Management experience in a Financial/Investment Transacting environment

Business and Financial Acumen (includes ability to identify and manage risk)

OUTPUTS

Pre-Screening

Source deals aligned with mandate of employer

Network with industry bodies

Attend conferences, i.e. Keep abreast with industry developments

Address telephonic enquiries and walk ins in support of Pre-Investment

Conduct pre-screening analysis for new enquiries and applications as required by Fund Manager

Conduct desktop analysis studies to determine viability of early stage projects

Meet with prospective clients, provide advisory on the company products and services

Accompany prospective/applicant to strategic meeting(s) to assist to finalise their application

Identify in which stage of project is and ensure all requisite information for that project phase is made available

Application

Conduct equity valuation discussions and negotiations with the prospective applicants,

Conduct due diligence investigations on applications that satisfy the pre-screening assessments

Develop a financial model of the due diligence outcomes

Compile a submission report outlining the outcomes of the due diligence

Assist legal with project background to enable them to conduct their due diligence

Provide input to enable legal to issue a project term sheet

Timely engagement of Credit Risk to ensure that the risk report is submitted timeously

Inform secretariat to include the application as an Agenda item to the relevant committee meeting

Prepare a presentation for the submission and ensure it is circulated to secretariat before the meeting

Present due diligence output to relevant committees to seek approval for funding

Post Approval

Assist clients in satisfying any relevant compliance requirements (FICA)

Assist clients in satisfying conditions precedent for funding

Conduct an induction of Project Promoters of the SPF Governance Framework (i.e. How to conduct business the company SPF way)

Assist in disbursement of funds to meet project development activities,

Participate in project steering committees

Derive suitable project development milestones for the project to tie them to the project promoters or project managers contract

Appoint a suitable project manager for the project and recommend to the Fund Manager for consideration of approval

Oversee and co-manage the project development process

Manage the approved project budget to ensure it is applied to suitably approved project activities and milestones

Present the project development progress at the SPF Portfolio Management Committee meetings

Provide project support to other projects

Provide input into Post Investment’s Risk Portfolio Management Committee report

Conduct timely disbursement to projects under implementation and manage external service providers to meet their contracted SLA milestones

Ensure that tender processes conducted by the project are in alignment with the governance framework and/or, the company procurement policies (whichever is applicable on the project).

Present the outcome of the project development process when the key milestones are achieved

Proactively engage other funders for capital raising efforts for projects under development,

Proactively engage with relevant strategic stakeholders to ensure significant project progress is achieved

Non-core

Participate in external committees as required (e.g. SPII, BIFF)

Present speeches in representation of the organisation as and when required

Proactively engage other company support departments before concluding any deal

Ensure KPA and statutory requirements on projects in administration are satisfied

Lead on at least 3 projects that are active and supports at least 3.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

Analysis and Attention to Detail

Conceptual / Big Picture Thinking

Creative / Innovation

Focus & Sustained Attention

Judgement and Decision Making

Problem Solving & Learning Agility

Strategic Thinking

INTRAPERSONAL COMPETENCIES

Assertiveness and Motivated

Drive and Result Orientation

Decisiveness & Action Orientation

Ethical Judgement

Excellence / Quality Orientated

Resilience and Stress Management

Executive Disposition

Time and Self- Management

Objectivity

INTERPERSONAL COMPETENCIES

Building Relationships

Building Strategic Relationships / Networking

Customer Service Orientation

Engaging Diversity

Teamwork

Ability to adapt to change requirements as required by stakeholders

Negotiation skills

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in line with the job spec and attach your qualifications to your application.

Mark it for ATTENTION: Ms SHASHI PREMRAJ.

CONTACT: For more information regarding this role, contact SHASHI PREMRAJ at M-PLOY GLOBAL RESOURCING.

Desired Skills:

Project Management experience in a Financial/Investment Transacting environment Business and Financial Acumen (includes ability to identify and manage risk)

Business Analysis or Management Consulting experience

Strategic projects fund management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

