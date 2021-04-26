INVESTMENT ASSOCIATE – STRATEGIC PROJECTS FUND
REPORTS TO: STRATEGIC PROJECTS FUND MANAGER
LOCATION: SANDTON
- Position: Permanent
- Closing Date: 30th of April 2021
- Remuneration: The package is negotiable depending on experience, Qualifications and candidate’s current CTC
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Engineering with finance qualification or CFA, CA(SA)
- Post graduate commercial (finance, accounting, economics) degree with Project Management experience or qualification
- All requisite industry bodies affiliations
- 3-5yrs Business Analysis or Management Consulting experience or
- 3-5yrs Project Management experience in a Financial/Investment Transacting environment
- Business and Financial Acumen (includes ability to identify and manage risk)
OUTPUTS
Pre-Screening
- Source deals aligned with mandate of employer
- Network with industry bodies
- Attend conferences, i.e. Keep abreast with industry developments
- Address telephonic enquiries and walk ins in support of Pre-Investment
- Conduct pre-screening analysis for new enquiries and applications as required by Fund Manager
- Conduct desktop analysis studies to determine viability of early stage projects
- Meet with prospective clients, provide advisory on the company products and services
- Accompany prospective/applicant to strategic meeting(s) to assist to finalise their application
- Identify in which stage of project is and ensure all requisite information for that project phase is made available
Application
- Conduct equity valuation discussions and negotiations with the prospective applicants,
- Conduct due diligence investigations on applications that satisfy the pre-screening assessments
- Develop a financial model of the due diligence outcomes
- Compile a submission report outlining the outcomes of the due diligence
- Assist legal with project background to enable them to conduct their due diligence
- Provide input to enable legal to issue a project term sheet
- Timely engagement of Credit Risk to ensure that the risk report is submitted timeously
- Inform secretariat to include the application as an Agenda item to the relevant committee meeting
- Prepare a presentation for the submission and ensure it is circulated to secretariat before the meeting
- Present due diligence output to relevant committees to seek approval for funding
Post Approval
- Assist clients in satisfying any relevant compliance requirements (FICA)
- Assist clients in satisfying conditions precedent for funding
- Conduct an induction of Project Promoters of the SPF Governance Framework (i.e. How to conduct business the company SPF way)
- Assist in disbursement of funds to meet project development activities,
- Participate in project steering committees
- Derive suitable project development milestones for the project to tie them to the project promoters or project managers contract
- Appoint a suitable project manager for the project and recommend to the Fund Manager for consideration of approval
- Oversee and co-manage the project development process
- Manage the approved project budget to ensure it is applied to suitably approved project activities and milestones
- Present the project development progress at the SPF Portfolio Management Committee meetings
- Provide project support to other projects
- Provide input into Post Investment’s Risk Portfolio Management Committee report
- Conduct timely disbursement to projects under implementation and manage external service providers to meet their contracted SLA milestones
- Ensure that tender processes conducted by the project are in alignment with the governance framework and/or, the company procurement policies (whichever is applicable on the project).
- Present the outcome of the project development process when the key milestones are achieved
- Proactively engage other funders for capital raising efforts for projects under development,
- Proactively engage with relevant strategic stakeholders to ensure significant project progress is achieved
Non-core
- Participate in external committees as required (e.g. SPII, BIFF)
- Present speeches in representation of the organisation as and when required
- Proactively engage other company support departments before concluding any deal
- Ensure KPA and statutory requirements on projects in administration are satisfied
- Lead on at least 3 projects that are active and supports at least 3.
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES
- Analysis and Attention to Detail
- Conceptual / Big Picture Thinking
- Creative / Innovation
- Focus & Sustained Attention
- Judgement and Decision Making
- Problem Solving & Learning Agility
- Strategic Thinking
INTRAPERSONAL COMPETENCIES
- Assertiveness and Motivated
- Drive and Result Orientation
- Decisiveness & Action Orientation
- Ethical Judgement
- Excellence / Quality Orientated
- Resilience and Stress Management
- Executive Disposition
- Time and Self- Management
- Objectivity
INTERPERSONAL COMPETENCIES
- Building Relationships
- Building Strategic Relationships / Networking
- Customer Service Orientation
- Engaging Diversity
- Teamwork
- Ability to adapt to change requirements as required by stakeholders
- Negotiation skills
