Java Developer

Our client require Senior Java Developers, contract roles available with deliveries to the Cloud (AWS), complex integration with multiple third-party system software, within an Agile delivery framework

Experienced in Java (design, coding, techniques)

Solid integration design & coding experience (API, data mapping, system monitor dashboards)

Agile Scrum development experience

Cloud development (AWS)

DevOps knowledge

Desired Skills:

Java 8

SQL

Javascript

SQS

docker

AWS cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

