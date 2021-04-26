Junior IR Manager at FinIT Select Staffing

Junior IR Manager
Key Performance Areas:
- Monitors adherence to labour legislation, conditions of employment and other related industrial relations matters
- Advise line Managers on industrial relations issues / matters
- Compile charge sheets
- Chair and prosecute disciplinary hearings
- Make recommendations on disciplinary cases
- Represent the Company at the CCMA (conciliations and arbitrations)
- Establish & maintain an effective IR framework for the Group of Companies and all its subsidiaries.
- Act as the custodian of all internal industrial relations-oriented Company policies and procedures ensuring that such are always seamlessly implemented and legally compliant.
- Provide expert legal advice to all Company line managers.
- Monitor Company adherence to applicable labour legislation (LRA, BCEA, OHSA etc) through both the development and implementation of all industrial relations-oriented policies, procedures and internal documentation.
- Defend and argue the Company’s legal position at CCMA level for all Company cases nationwide.
- Travel nationwide to physically attend such CCMA matters.
- Act as the main liaison with the Company’s attorneys for all matters which have been escalated to Labour Court Level or higher (i.e LAC).
- Tend to all internal drafting of Company policies and procedures, industrial relations oriented employee correspondence and legal documentation in respect of CCMA cases.
- Manage Industrial Relations Department and team members (three team members) ensuring that quality of work is sufficient, that all deadlines are consistently met and that team cohesion and morale remains at optimum.
Qualifications:
- Legal Degree or relevant Diploma
Experience:
- In depth knowledge of Labour Law and other related legislation
- 3-5 years experience with IR, CCMA, and Disciplinary Enquiries etc.
- Computer Literate
The successful applicant must:
- Ability to communicate at all levels
- Excellent planning, implementation, negotiation and control skills
- Ability to work under pressure and maintain efficiency and confidentiality
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Be reliable, trustworthy and honest
- Be able to travel when required to our various offices throughout the country
Desired Skills:
- labour legislation
- conditions of employment
- disciplinary hearings
- CCMA (conciliations and arbitrations)
- LRA
- BCEA
- OHSA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree