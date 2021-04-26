Lead Generation Analyst at Candidate Connect

Opportunity to join a Merger & Acquisition team. The role requires you to telephonically contact a number of owner-driven companies to see if any may be interested in selling their business and to ask initial screener questions about their business.

Your specific duties as an Analyst will include:

Possess a working knowledge of basic computer operating systems and experience working on CRM platforms.

Identify companies that have the potential to benefit from our services.

Identify key personnel, (shareholders) of a company.

Having strategic discussions with company owners to understand their strategies.

Scheduling of meetings in the diary for the sales directors.

Participate in proactive team efforts to achieve departmental and company

Reach daily activity and result targets.

This role requires strong communication skills, confidence in written and oral presentations to C-suite level executives. Patience, resilience, and tenacity in working in high-pressure situations with the ability to handle a rigorous schedule of deadlines. Good listening skills, with quick comprehension of information gleaned through telephone conversations.

About The Employer:

Boutique sales side M&A advisory

Learn more/Apply for this position