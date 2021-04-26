Lead Generation Analyst at Candidate Connect

Opportunity to join a Merger & Acquisition team. The role requires you to telephonically contact a number of owner-driven companies to see if any may be interested in selling their business and to ask initial screener questions about their business.
Your specific duties as an Analyst will include:
- Possess a working knowledge of basic computer operating systems and experience working on CRM platforms.
- Identify companies that have the potential to benefit from our services.
- Identify key personnel, (shareholders) of a company.
- Having strategic discussions with company owners to understand their strategies.
- Scheduling of meetings in the diary for the sales directors.
- Participate in proactive team efforts to achieve departmental and company
- Reach daily activity and result targets.
This role requires strong communication skills, confidence in written and oral presentations to C-suite level executives. Patience, resilience, and tenacity in working in high-pressure situations with the ability to handle a rigorous schedule of deadlines. Good listening skills, with quick comprehension of information gleaned through telephone conversations.
About The Employer:
Boutique sales side M&A advisory