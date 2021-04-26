Medical Sales Representatives

Apr 26, 2021

My client is looking for 20 dynamic and driven Medical Sales Representatives

The shortlisted candidates have an understanding of the sale of medical or dental equipment and consumables:

We require the following expertise:

  • Dental Sales Representatives: Must have experience selling dental equipment or consumables. The incumbent wil have a miniumum of 1 year within the dental environment
  • Medical Sales Representatives: Must have experience selling medical equipment and or consumables.

Matric
Reliable car
Minimum 1 year experience in similar position

Desired Skills:

  • Medical Sales Industry
  • dentistry experience
  • Sales Person
  • hunter
  • Attention to detail
  • go-getter attitude
  • positive attitude
  • good team player

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

My client is a huge player in the Pharmaceutical Industry, they are constantly committed to quality healthcare support, in Interventional cardiology, Cardiovascular, Cardiothoracic, Urology and other surgical consumables.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • commission

