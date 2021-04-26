Medical Sales Representatives

My client is looking for 20 dynamic and driven Medical Sales Representatives

The shortlisted candidates have an understanding of the sale of medical or dental equipment and consumables:

We require the following expertise:

Dental Sales Representatives: Must have experience selling dental equipment or consumables. The incumbent wil have a miniumum of 1 year within the dental environment

Medical Sales Representatives: Must have experience selling medical equipment and or consumables.

Matric

Reliable car

Minimum 1 year experience in similar position

Desired Skills:

Medical Sales Industry

dentistry experience

Sales Person

hunter

Attention to detail

go-getter attitude

positive attitude

good team player

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

My client is a huge player in the Pharmaceutical Industry, they are constantly committed to quality healthcare support, in Interventional cardiology, Cardiovascular, Cardiothoracic, Urology and other surgical consumables.

Employer & Job Benefits:

commission

