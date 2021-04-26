My client is looking for 20 dynamic and driven Medical Sales Representatives
The shortlisted candidates have an understanding of the sale of medical or dental equipment and consumables:
We require the following expertise:
- Dental Sales Representatives: Must have experience selling dental equipment or consumables. The incumbent wil have a miniumum of 1 year within the dental environment
- Medical Sales Representatives: Must have experience selling medical equipment and or consumables.
Matric
Reliable car
Minimum 1 year experience in similar position
Desired Skills:
- Medical Sales Industry
- dentistry experience
- Sales Person
- hunter
- Attention to detail
- go-getter attitude
- positive attitude
- good team player
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
My client is a huge player in the Pharmaceutical Industry, they are constantly committed to quality healthcare support, in Interventional cardiology, Cardiovascular, Cardiothoracic, Urology and other surgical consumables.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- commission