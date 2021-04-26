Organizational Effectiveness Project Manager

Looking for a hands-on Organizational Effectiveness Manager (Richards Bay – Manufacturing ess). Min 10 years’ exp. in Project Management. Proven track record developing efficient systems and processes. Require a strategic and creative problem solver who can develop systems and processes with workable technology solutions (Digitization). A Technical BSc Degree is not negotiable.

Minimum requirements:

Technical BSc Degree or Master’s degree

MBA would be of benefit.

+10 years’ experience in Project Management, organizational development, continuous improvement, and technology solutions within a Manufacturing environment.

Extensive experience within a manufacturing environment essential.

Project Management and implementation of strategic solutions.

Experience within Operational Systems, Technology, and Industrial automation.

Digitization.

Corporate governance.

Personal Attributes:

Strong problem solver – require a systemic perspective to think across departmental boundaries.

Ability to build trust and sell solution to Exco.

Highly organised.

Attention to detail.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written).

Ability to prioritize and manage work in a fast-paced environment across multiple projects.

Experience facilitating groups to create workplans and reach alignment on decisions.

Highly collaborative and approachable team member with strong soft skill and ability to lead through influence.

Responsibilities but not limited to:

The main purpose of this role is to ensure Organizational effectiveness by acting as a Strategic Project Manager with the aim at organizational effectiveness through improved resourcing strategies, digitalization and technology and process optimization.

Develop partnerships with business unit leadership to identify organizational constraints and risks.

Proactively addresses and responds to organizational effectiveness issues by bringing key stakeholders together to assess root causes and performance gaps, implementing and/or supporting implementation of appropriate interventions, including resource planning, digitization, technology, program design and performance analysis.

Provides project management for these organization improvement initiatives, facilitating team efforts and helping to define project goals, timelines, resource requirements and planning to cope with conflict or stressor points in the plans.

Provides organization-wide assessments about organizational health and effectiveness so that change projects can be prioritized and brought to successful completion.

Implement performance dashboard to track progress against strategic goals.

Assesses risks associated with various change initiatives and suggests and implements actions to manage any negative impacts.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

pension fund

