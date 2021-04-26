Product Manager

Responsibilities:

Managing the product life cycle from strategic planning to tactical activities.

Delivering product strategy and specifying market requirements for current and future products by conducting market research supported by customer and market feedback.

Finding new revenue streams and opportunities for Mweb as well as initiatives to grow revenue from existing products and services

Project managing product launches and post launch support

Managing and driving all supplier and vendor commercial relationships and contracts

Development of optimal pricing plans to drive revenue growth and profit maximisation

Developing go to market promotions, plans and strategies to support sales and revenue growth.

Acting as the business owner and advocate for Mweb products and services, which may be under development, in use or undergoing extension or redevelopment

Routine and ad-hoc management reporting on all activity and product performance

Managing all online assets related to product portfolio; collateral, mobile applications; user journey and reporting.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a commercial or technical field

At least 3 years’ experience in a commercial or product management role within the ICT sector or within a relevant online company.

Some knowledge of internet service provider products and services advantageous.

