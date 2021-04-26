Product Manager

Responsibilities:

  • Managing the product life cycle from strategic planning to tactical activities.
  • Delivering product strategy and specifying market requirements for current and future products by conducting market research supported by customer and market feedback.
  • Finding new revenue streams and opportunities for Mweb as well as initiatives to grow revenue from existing products and services
  • Project managing product launches and post launch support
  • Managing and driving all supplier and vendor commercial relationships and contracts
  • Development of optimal pricing plans to drive revenue growth and profit maximisation
  • Developing go to market promotions, plans and strategies to support sales and revenue growth.
  • Acting as the business owner and advocate for Mweb products and services, which may be under development, in use or undergoing extension or redevelopment
  • Routine and ad-hoc management reporting on all activity and product performance
  • Managing all online assets related to product portfolio; collateral, mobile applications; user journey and reporting.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a commercial or technical field
  • At least 3 years’ experience in a commercial or product management role within the ICT sector or within a relevant online company.
  • Some knowledge of internet service provider products and services advantageous.

