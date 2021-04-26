Product Manager

Our client is an established digital service provider. They are known as one of the first within South Africa and has since become a staple throughout all businesses and homes nationally. They provide their employees with great opportunities for growth and development.

They are currently looking for a PRODUCT MANAGER.

Description:

We are on the search for an enthusiastic individual with a keen interest in technology, product innovation and development. An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Product Manager to join the Product Sales & Marketing Division in Cape Town. The PM will play a part in shaping The Company’s strategy around broadband products and emerging technologies, helping The Company to remain at the forefront of innovation and service excellence. This role is specifically focused on the Value-Added services and New Revenue Streams portfolio in the division. The role requires strong technical understanding of access technologies, emerging technologies such as IoT, Security, Content, E-Commerce and EduTech as well as demonstrated experience in managing commercial relationships and engagements. The PM reports to the Head of Product and will interface with all levels of the organisation. management reporting and stakeholder engagement is a central component of this role.

Key Responsibilities / Primary Functions:

Managing the product life cycle from strategic planning to tactical activities.

Delivering product strategy and specifying market requirements for current and future products by conducting market research supported by customer and market feedback.

Finding new revenue streams and opportunities for The Company as well as initiatives to grow revenue from existing products and services.

Project managing product launches and post launch support.

Managing and driving all supplier and vendor commercial relationships and contracts

Development of optimal pricing plans to drive revenue growth and profit maximisation.

Developing go to market promotions, plans and strategies to support sales and revenue growth.

Acting as the business owner and advocate for The Company products and services, which may be under development, in use or undergoing extension or redevelopment.

Routine and ad-hoc management reporting on all activity and product performance

Managing all online assets related to product portfolio; collateral, mobile applications; user journey and reporting.

Core Functional Knowledge / Skills:

Strong commercial understanding and good business knowledge

Good technical understanding of relevant and emerging technologies

Demonstrated strategic thinking ability and strong analytical ability with high attention to detail.

Show an aptitude for a problem analysis and resolution.

Strong negotiation skills, pro-active initiative, and strategic thinking

This is a fantastic opportunity to find yourself within a fast-developing environment that will allow for extensive growth within your career.

