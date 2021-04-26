Production Manager

PRODUCTION MANAGER AGRICULTURE – WESTERN CAPE – MARKET RELATED SALARY

Global company requires an experienced Production Manager for their operation in Cape Town. Experience managing planting, fertilizing, harvesting and packing of grapes or citrus.

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

production

management

agriculture

agricultural

fertilizing

harvesting

packing

planting

operations

farming

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

…

Learn more/Apply for this position