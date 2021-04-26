Programme Director: Entrepreneurship & Support

Responsibilities:

Oversee Assessment and Development Unit

Oversee the Entrepreneurship Challenge Unit

Oversee the Transformation Unit

Oversee the Coaching and Mentorship Unit

Oversee Curriculum design, development and delivery for Scholars, Candidates Fellows and Fellows

Research latest pedagogy and thinking in entrepreneurship development and ensure that the company uses the latest and cutting-edge practices.

Ensure delivery standards are set and met

Contribute to thought-leadership in entrepreneurship education by researching, implementing and contributing to evidence-based, best practice teaching and learning methodologies.

Provides strategic leadership to ensure that development and delivery of evidence-based, best-in-class entrepreneurship learning and development experiences across the Programmes, and to ensure team objectives are met.

Engage with industry, entrepreneurs, DTI and other external partners on the latest courses available that can be used for education.

Liaise with the R7D team on assessment, curriculum development and provide an integrated framework to be used for curriculum development

Determine and implement the best models (core or integrated) as it related to education

Drive content and content development

Provide input into strategy and the management of the Entrepreneurship Education and Support team and budget

Determine how AI and other technology will impact how we learn, train and skill their beneficiaries

Oversee the change management component of all content development and delivery

Requirements:

Honour’s degree; 10 years of related work experience

At least 7 to 10 years of management-level experience

Experience in an academic institution; specific experience in creating course content

Experience in developing learning outcomes and delivering entrepreneurship education teaching using different methodologies

Knowledge of entrepreneurship and small business development – in terms of its development, programme interventions and ecosystem support

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position