Programme Director: Entrepreneurship & Support

Responsibilities:
- Oversee Assessment and Development Unit
- Oversee the Entrepreneurship Challenge Unit
- Oversee the Transformation Unit
- Oversee the Coaching and Mentorship Unit
- Oversee Curriculum design, development and delivery for Scholars, Candidates Fellows and Fellows
- Research latest pedagogy and thinking in entrepreneurship development and ensure that the company uses the latest and cutting-edge practices.
- Ensure delivery standards are set and met
- Contribute to thought-leadership in entrepreneurship education by researching, implementing and contributing to evidence-based, best practice teaching and learning methodologies.
- Provides strategic leadership to ensure that development and delivery of evidence-based, best-in-class entrepreneurship learning and development experiences across the Programmes, and to ensure team objectives are met.
- Engage with industry, entrepreneurs, DTI and other external partners on the latest courses available that can be used for education.
- Liaise with the R7D team on assessment, curriculum development and provide an integrated framework to be used for curriculum development
- Determine and implement the best models (core or integrated) as it related to education
- Drive content and content development
- Provide input into strategy and the management of the Entrepreneurship Education and Support team and budget
- Determine how AI and other technology will impact how we learn, train and skill their beneficiaries
- Oversee the change management component of all content development and delivery
Requirements:
- Honour’s degree; 10 years of related work experience
- At least 7 to 10 years of management-level experience
- Experience in an academic institution; specific experience in creating course content
- Experience in developing learning outcomes and delivering entrepreneurship education teaching using different methodologies
- Knowledge of entrepreneurship and small business development – in terms of its development, programme interventions and ecosystem support
