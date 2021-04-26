Programme Director: Entrepreneurship & Support

Apr 26, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Oversee Assessment and Development Unit
  • Oversee the Entrepreneurship Challenge Unit
  • Oversee the Transformation Unit
  • Oversee the Coaching and Mentorship Unit
  • Oversee Curriculum design, development and delivery for Scholars, Candidates Fellows and Fellows
  • Research latest pedagogy and thinking in entrepreneurship development and ensure that the company uses the latest and cutting-edge practices.
  • Ensure delivery standards are set and met
  • Contribute to thought-leadership in entrepreneurship education by researching, implementing and contributing to evidence-based, best practice teaching and learning methodologies.
  • Provides strategic leadership to ensure that development and delivery of evidence-based, best-in-class entrepreneurship learning and development experiences across the Programmes, and to ensure team objectives are met.
  • Engage with industry, entrepreneurs, DTI and other external partners on the latest courses available that can be used for education.
  • Liaise with the R7D team on assessment, curriculum development and provide an integrated framework to be used for curriculum development
  • Determine and implement the best models (core or integrated) as it related to education
  • Drive content and content development
  • Provide input into strategy and the management of the Entrepreneurship Education and Support team and budget
  • Determine how AI and other technology will impact how we learn, train and skill their beneficiaries
  • Oversee the change management component of all content development and delivery

Requirements:

  • Honour’s degree; 10 years of related work experience
  • At least 7 to 10 years of management-level experience
  • Experience in an academic institution; specific experience in creating course content
  • Experience in developing learning outcomes and delivering entrepreneurship education teaching using different methodologies
  • Knowledge of entrepreneurship and small business development – in terms of its development, programme interventions and ecosystem support

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position