React Engineer – Sunninghill – up to R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking for an exciting challenge that will allow you to create the most cutting edge software products in a dynamic environment whilst working in an international team?

The hunt is on for a React Expert to join a leading South African Healthcare Management company.

As the chosen Front end Engineer you will be expected to produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations as well as design, build and maintain usable web applications. You will get to design solutions that are innovative and scalable while collaborating with an international team.

Requirements:

BSc in Computer Science or IT preferred.

5+ years’ experience with Front End applications

experience with React is Essential

Firm grasp of React, React Hooks, Typescript, Redux, Styled Components

Desired Skills:

React

React Hooks

Typescript

Redux

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Other Architecture & Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

