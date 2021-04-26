Receptionist

Apr 26, 2021

My client is looking for a professional receptionist to join a dynamic team.

The right incumbment will possess the folowing:
Proficiency in the MS Suite of product
 Great telephpone mannerisms
Attention to detail
 Great team player
Can work unsupervised
 Punctuality

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Skills
  • Attention to detail
  • punctual
  • Good telephone etiquette
  • Reception desk

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

My client is a leader in the Insurance environment with an extensive geographical footprint. They have cemented their place as one of the most saught after employers of today.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position