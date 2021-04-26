Receptionist

My client is looking for a professional receptionist to join a dynamic team.

The right incumbment will possess the folowing:

Proficiency in the MS Suite of product

Great telephpone mannerisms

Attention to detail

Great team player

Can work unsupervised

Punctuality

Desired Skills:

Computer Skills

Attention to detail

punctual

Good telephone etiquette

Reception desk

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

My client is a leader in the Insurance environment with an extensive geographical footprint. They have cemented their place as one of the most saught after employers of today.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

