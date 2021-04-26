Reporting Analyst

Our overseas client within the Forex industry seeks a South African local who is a Reporting Analyst for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

We are looking for a Reporting Analyst with:

Support stakeholders by taking briefs, creating reports to provide insight and commercial KPI visibility

Must be proficient with PowerBI and have advanced excel skills

High attention to detail and a logical, problem solving mindset

Must have experience in working with large data sets and delivering accurate, timely reporting

We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.

Desired Skills:

KPI

SQL

BI

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

