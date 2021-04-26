Sales Development Lead (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Are you a Sales Whizz who doesn’t take no for an answer? Do you enjoy having a high-level understanding of tech solutions and putting it out into the market? Then our client, a dynamic provider of Automation Solutions for business wants you as their next Sales Development Lead. Coupled with your “Just do it” attitude, you will require at least 5 years’ proven experience in Digital Sales/Targeted Marketing or Qualified Lead Generation, strong communication with a creative & forward-thinking approach to reaching your target market. A passion for AI and Machine Learning will prove hugely [URL Removed] Sales Development Lead works in close collaboration with the leadership team on hitting the monthly sales targets.

Your primary responsibility is selling business propositions to a wide range of companies globally who need support with labeling their data and related services. You’ll get clear targets of number of sales qualified leads to hit each month, with enough room to do it your way.

You’ll be 24/7 connecting with people online, primary channels will be LinkedIn, e-mail, conference calls.

REQUIREMENTS:

Just Do It mentality: getting tasks done quickly & efficiently.

5-7+ Years proven experience in digital sales, targeted marketing and qualified lead generation required.

Exceptionally strong communication skills (both verbally and written).

Treating sales as a process that you execute on each day, with a creative twist getting to your target market in a structured way.

You love building professional relationships with people from very diverse backgrounds, companies and on all kind of organisational levels.

You speak the language of the industry, a passion and interest for AI and Machine learning is an added value.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position