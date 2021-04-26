Sales Executive (Labour Broking Background) (KZN and Gauteng) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Logistics and Warehousing is looking for a Sale Driven Candidate to head up their Labour Broking department. Must have great experience in the Labour Broking industry. Offering Basic + Comm

Sourcing of new clients

Account management of clients signed

Signing deals with decision makers (CEO / CFO/ MD)

Expanding the market in the Eastern Cape

Minimum Requirements

Very strong Labour Broking background

Must have own transport

Willing to travel to clients

Matric

Relevant tertiary education

Existing database would be an advantage.

Atleast 5 – 7 years experience

