Sales Executive (Labour Broking Background) (KZN and Gauteng) at Fourier Recruitment

Apr 26, 2021

My client in Logistics and Warehousing is looking for a Sale Driven Candidate to head up their Labour Broking department. Must have great experience in the Labour Broking industry. Offering Basic + Comm 

  • Sourcing of new clients 
  • Account management of clients signed 
  • Signing deals with decision makers (CEO / CFO/ MD)
  • Expanding the market in the Eastern Cape 

Minimum Requirements

  • Very strong Labour Broking background
  • Must have own transport 
  • Willing to travel to clients 
  • Matric 
  • Relevant tertiary education 
  • Existing database would be an advantage. 
  • Atleast 5 – 7 years experience

Learn more/Apply for this position