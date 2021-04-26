Sales Executive (Labour Broking Background) (KZN and Gauteng) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Logistics and Warehousing is looking for a Sale Driven Candidate to head up their Labour Broking department. Must have great experience in the Labour Broking industry. Offering Basic + Comm
- Sourcing of new clients
- Account management of clients signed
- Signing deals with decision makers (CEO / CFO/ MD)
- Expanding the market in the Eastern Cape
Minimum Requirements
- Very strong Labour Broking background
- Must have own transport
- Willing to travel to clients
- Matric
- Relevant tertiary education
- Existing database would be an advantage.
- Atleast 5 – 7 years experience