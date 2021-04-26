Sales Executive (Logistics and Warehousing Background) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Logistics and Warehousing is looking for a strong Sales driven candidate to head up their sales division. They provide Specialised warehouse management solutions to various industries throughout SA. They analys your process frailties and identifying opportunities to enhance throughput.

Sourcing of new clients

Account management of clients signed

Signing deals with decision makers (CEO / CFO/ MD)

Minimum Requirements

Very strong logistics background to understand the setup

Must have own transport

Willing to travel to clients

Matric

Relevant tertiary education (Logistic)

Existing database would be an advantage.

Atleast 5 – 7 years experience

