Sales Representative – Civil or Steel at Drake International

A multinational manufacturer of steel products to the civil/building/construction industries is looking for a HUNTER, sales focused, target driven individual to join their sales team! Requirements:

Matric

Min 5yrs external sales experience in the civil construction industry is essential

Valid Drivers licence

MS office literate

Responsibilities:

Source new clients and projects per sales region

Maintain existing client base

Ensure adequate knowledge of competitiors/trends/new products in the market and have a good understanding of SABS/SANS standards

Identify alternative suppliers for materials

Identify new installers

Forecast and planning

Provide Sales Manager on a weekly basis with sales and possible new sales leads

Assist with client queries and follow up on overdue payments

Assist at exhibitions & expo’s

Team PlayerDisciplinedGood communication skillsSales focused / Target DrivenAssertive

About The Employer:

Drake International

Employer & Job Benefits:

Co Car + Commission

