Sales Representative – Civil or Steel at Drake International

Apr 26, 2021

A multinational manufacturer of steel products to the civil/building/construction industries is looking for a HUNTER, sales focused, target driven individual to join their sales team! Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Min 5yrs external sales experience in the civil construction industry is essential
  • Valid Drivers licence
  • MS office literate

Responsibilities:

  • Source new clients and projects per sales region
  • Maintain existing client base
  • Ensure adequate knowledge of competitiors/trends/new products in the market and have a good understanding of SABS/SANS standards
  • Identify alternative suppliers for materials
  • Identify new installers
  • Forecast and planning
  • Provide Sales Manager on a weekly basis with sales and possible new sales leads
  • Assist with client queries and follow up on overdue payments
  • Assist at exhibitions & expo’s

Team PlayerDisciplinedGood communication skillsSales focused / Target DrivenAssertive

About The Employer:

Drake International

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Co Car + Commission

