Sales Representative – Civil or Steel at Drake International

A multinational manufacturer of steel products to the civil/building/construction industries is looking for a HUNTER, sales focused, target driven individual to join their sales team! Requirements:
- Matric
- Min 5yrs external sales experience in the civil construction industry is essential
- Valid Drivers licence
- MS office literate
Responsibilities:
- Source new clients and projects per sales region
- Maintain existing client base
- Ensure adequate knowledge of competitiors/trends/new products in the market and have a good understanding of SABS/SANS standards
- Identify alternative suppliers for materials
- Identify new installers
- Forecast and planning
- Provide Sales Manager on a weekly basis with sales and possible new sales leads
- Assist with client queries and follow up on overdue payments
- Assist at exhibitions & expo’s
Team PlayerDisciplinedGood communication skillsSales focused / Target DrivenAssertive
About The Employer:
Drake International
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Co Car + Commission