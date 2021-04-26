Senior Backend Developer (Java)

Responsibilities:
- Design and develop complex backend web applications and micro-services according to agreed coding standards using Java 8, AWS Lamda and MySql according to company coding standards and principles.
- Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile team. environment to solve technical problems with high quality solutions.
- Produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions.
- Facilitate the migration of legacy applications to a modern AWS Fargate cloud-based software stack using the identified cloud vendor.
- Ensure a coherent integration strategy between Front-end, Back-end and service components.
- Occasional Support and troubleshooting of production investigations.
- Requirements Analysis in conjunction with Business Analyst.
- Ensure adherence of the team to an effective and efficient development processes.
Requirements:
- Related IT or engineering or computer science qualification
- 6 years or more development experience
- 2 yrs+ AWS experience
- Microservice experience
- Relational database experience
- DEV OPS a plus
- Experience in building e-commerce payment platforms a bonus.
