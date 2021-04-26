Senior Backend Developer (Java)

Responsibilities:

Design and develop complex backend web applications and micro-services according to agreed coding standards using Java 8, AWS Lamda and MySql according to company coding standards and principles.

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile team. environment to solve technical problems with high quality solutions.

Produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions.

Facilitate the migration of legacy applications to a modern AWS Fargate cloud-based software stack using the identified cloud vendor.

Ensure a coherent integration strategy between Front-end, Back-end and service components.

Occasional Support and troubleshooting of production investigations.

Requirements Analysis in conjunction with Business Analyst.

Ensure adherence of the team to an effective and efficient development processes.

Requirements:

Related IT or engineering or computer science qualification

6 years or more development experience

2 yrs+ AWS experience

Microservice experience

Relational database experience

DEV OPS a plus

Experience in building e-commerce payment platforms a bonus.

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

