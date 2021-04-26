Senior Backend Developer (Java)

Apr 26, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop complex backend web applications and micro-services according to agreed coding standards using Java 8, AWS Lamda and MySql according to company coding standards and principles.
  • Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile team. environment to solve technical problems with high quality solutions.
  • Produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions.
  • Facilitate the migration of legacy applications to a modern AWS Fargate cloud-based software stack using the identified cloud vendor.
  • Ensure a coherent integration strategy between Front-end, Back-end and service components.
  • Occasional Support and troubleshooting of production investigations.
  • Requirements Analysis in conjunction with Business Analyst.
  • Ensure adherence of the team to an effective and efficient development processes.

Requirements:

  • Related IT or engineering or computer science qualification
  • 6 years or more development experience
  • 2 yrs+ AWS experience
  • Microservice experience
  • Relational database experience
  • DEV OPS a plus
  • Experience in building e-commerce payment platforms a bonus.

