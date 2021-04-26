Senior Front-End Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R1.2m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An exhilarating challenge for a technology expert has become available at a leading South African Healthcare Management company.

They are looking for a unique type of Front End Engineer (React) who is ready to take on an adventure by creating the Healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products.

This company works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has recently embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

Requirements:

BSc in Computer Science or IT preferred.

5+ years’ experience with Front End applications

Experience with React is Essential

Firm grasp of React, React Hooks, Typescript, Redux, Styled Components

Responsibilities:

Produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations.

Design, build and maintain usable web applications.

Work with an international team to turn vision into reality.

Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance.

Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design

Reference Number for this position is SJ52772. This is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

