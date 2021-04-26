Senior Java Developer – Cape Town – R750k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you want a change of scenery? Why not explore a new job opportunity in Cape Town?
A giant within the Retail industry is on the lookout for a high performing Senior Java Developer!
You will be responsible for Point of Service (POS) and other Store facing applications as a member of the Merchandising Systems application team. Within this environment emphasis is placed on continuously seeking improvement in development, processes, support and adhering to Agile practice.
Key Skills:
- Java
- J2EE
- Agile
- XML
- API
- SQL
- Web Services (SOAP / REST)
- Spring
- Android
Reference Number for this position is SJ52823 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of up to R750K pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Showmona on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree