Senior Java Developer – Cape Town – R750k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you want a change of scenery? Why not explore a new job opportunity in Cape Town?

A giant within the Retail industry is on the lookout for a high performing Senior Java Developer!

You will be responsible for Point of Service (POS) and other Store facing applications as a member of the Merchandising Systems application team. Within this environment emphasis is placed on continuously seeking improvement in development, processes, support and adhering to Agile practice.

Key Skills:

Java

J2EE

Agile

XML

API

SQL

Web Services (SOAP / REST)

Spring

Android

Reference Number for this position is SJ52823 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a cost to company salary of up to R750K pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Showmona on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

J2EE

Agile

API

SQL

Web Services (SOAP / REST)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position