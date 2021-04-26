Senior Restaurant Manager

Apr 26, 2021

A very popular Fast Food brand is looking for a Senior Fast Food Restaurant Manager for their store in the Sasolburg area of the Free State

  • Responsible for overall Restaurant Management
  • Effective deployment of labour, assets and manage production costs
  • Meet and exceeding of customer expectations
  • Develop and train staff, as well as recognize and reward superior performance
  • Monitoring of food, packaging and labour costs so as to meet established targets
  • Ensure that all restaurant resources and equipment are at the correct levels to meet the different volumes of business
  • Ensure correct cash handling and restaurant banking procedures are maintained
  • Ensure correct level of supplies are ordered, deliveries are checked and that stock levels are monitored on a daily and weekly basis
  • Perform daily, weekly and monthly stock check
  • Assist with IT problems experienced with Micros/GAAP POS
  • Prepare weekly labour schedules in advance to ensure all shifts are properly staffed
  • Ensure that all new staff receive a comprehensive induction and are correctly trained
  • Coach and support all staff and ensure that they are fully trained and on job training is effective
  • Provide development for staff and to ensure that succession planning is carried out
  • Ensure that Policies and Procedures are followed to minimize employee relations issues within the restaurant
  • Complete recruitment and termination payroll change documentation
  • Coordinate, hold and record monthly staff meetings
  • Ensure that all daily, weekly and monthly administration is completed accurately
  • Ensure that standards are in accordance with HACCP
  • Local Store Marketing activities as authorized by the Regional Manager
  • Monitor local competitor activity and any local activities that might affect the volume of business
  • Implementation of in-store promotions ensuring that all staff is fully briefed in advance of promotions
  • Administer progressive discipline as needed

Requirements

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • MUST HAVE 5 years Senior Fast Food Restaurant Manager experience preferably:- KFC, Hungry Lion, Chicken Licken or similar Fast Food store experience
  • MUST HAVE experience dealing with Union staff
  • Micros/GAAP POS – 4 years’ experience
  • MS Office (Word, Excel and Outlook/e-mail)
  • Salary is dependent on skill set and operational experience
  • SA Citizens only
  • NOTE – Candidates who stay in/close to Sasolburg are preferred

Desired Skills:

  • Staff Management
  • Staff Development
  • Cash Management
  • Stock Management
  • Customer Care

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Popular Fast Food Restaurant

