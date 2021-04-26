Senior WMS Analyst at Headhunters

Our client, a global concern who specializes in bespoke supply chain solutions, seeks a Senior WMS Analyst to join their team.
Primary purpose of the position:
- The primary purpose of this role is to be responsible for all activities related to the Warehouse Management System (WMS).
- Responsibilities include but are not limited to efficiencies, installing, maintaining and supporting the WMS.
- In depth knowledge of the WMS as well as logistics processes to be applied for training end users, requirements gathering, WMS support, project coordination
and business analysis.
- Information management, storage and analysis of data through computer networks, systems, and computer databases.
- The Senior WMS Analyst will provide general maintenance and system updates on WMS software, analyse and troubleshoot problems as well as work closely with operational and IT teams to assist where needed.
Key Accountabilities:
- Define business requirements for WMS software upgrades deployment, software upgrades, and system configuration
- Implement and provide WMS support across applicable facilities
- Conduct WMS setup and account modifications, training for maintenance, setup for new clients, and upgrades to current clients
- Recommend and manage system changes, including new concepts and system improvement changes
- Create training documents and resources for system users
- Where required – develop testing scenarios, conduct systems tests, identify discrepancies, troubleshoot solutions, and provide resolutions
- Work with warehouse staff on WMS configurations and stock reconciliations
- Assist all departments and other onsite business partners with WMS requests
- Documents and enforce SOP and best practices, keep training manuals and related documentation
- updated and available for local use
- Support all WMS related integrations with different systems
- Respond to calls, email, and personal requests for technical support
- Managing and coordinating various projects
Technical Requirements:
- BSc in Computer Science or equivalent
- Minimum of 3 or more years of experience required
- 3 Years’ experience in logistics
- Experience as a super user in one or more WMS
- Understanding of WMS, order management applications and database systems
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.