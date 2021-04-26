Senior WMS Analyst at Headhunters

Our client, a global concern who specializes in bespoke supply chain solutions, seeks a Senior WMS Analyst to join their team.

Primary purpose of the position:

The primary purpose of this role is to be responsible for all activities related to the Warehouse Management System (WMS).

Responsibilities include but are not limited to efficiencies, installing, maintaining and supporting the WMS.

In depth knowledge of the WMS as well as logistics processes to be applied for training end users, requirements gathering, WMS support, project coordination

and business analysis. Information management, storage and analysis of data through computer networks, systems, and computer databases.

The Senior WMS Analyst will provide general maintenance and system updates on WMS software, analyse and troubleshoot problems as well as work closely with operational and IT teams to assist where needed.

Key Accountabilities:

Define business requirements for WMS software upgrades deployment, software upgrades, and system configuration

Implement and provide WMS support across applicable facilities

Conduct WMS setup and account modifications, training for maintenance, setup for new clients, and upgrades to current clients

Recommend and manage system changes, including new concepts and system improvement changes

Create training documents and resources for system users

Where required – develop testing scenarios, conduct systems tests, identify discrepancies, troubleshoot solutions, and provide resolutions

Work with warehouse staff on WMS configurations and stock reconciliations

Assist all departments and other onsite business partners with WMS requests

Documents and enforce SOP and best practices, keep training manuals and related documentation

updated and available for local use

Support all WMS related integrations with different systems

Respond to calls, email, and personal requests for technical support

Managing and coordinating various projects

Technical Requirements:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent

Minimum of 3 or more years of experience required

3 Years’ experience in logistics

Experience as a super user in one or more WMS

Understanding of WMS, order management applications and database systems

