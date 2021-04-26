Specialist Engineer – Electrical (EE Position) at Deloitte 4

Our client in the mining industry is looking for an experienced Specialist Engineer (Preference will be given to female applicants) to join their team. Successful candidates must have the below minimum requirements :

Qualifications National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Electrical Engineering (Essential) BDegree / BTech Degree (NQF Level 7) in Electrical Engineering (Recommended) Government Certificate of Competency (Mines and Works) in Engineering (Essential) Post Graduate Qualification in MBA / MBL / MDP or ARM Management / Leadership equivalent (Recommended) Experience Minimum of five (5) years operational Engineering and production experience within a mining and plant environment (Essential) Minimum of two (2) years management experience with GCC in a plant area (Essential) (Total of eight (8) years’ experience required, of which some can run concurrent) Knowledge, Skills & Competencies Integrity Ethical standards and conduct Legal knowledge and relevant legislation Mine Health and Safety Act Relevant COP’s Diagnostic knowledge Root cause analysis First line maintenance Problem solving Trend analysis Inter-departmental and cross-functional knowledge Effective influencing and persuasion skills SHERQ knowledge Risk assessments Working knowledge of all SHERQ and related policies and procedures Management skills Adherence to labour agreements Planning and organising Communication Coordinating Supervisory / Leadership Performance management and Competency assessments Motivational Assertiveness Controlling Mentorship Presentation Budget and cost control Contract management and cost estimation Diversity management Quality orientation Shows awareness of goals and standards Follows through to ensure that quality and productivity standards are met Specialist knowledge Understands technical or professional aspects of work and continually maintains technical knowledge Problem solving and analysis Analysis issues and breaks them down into their component parts Makes systematic and rational judgements based on relevant information Creativity and innovation Creates new and imaginative work-related approaches Shows a willingness to question traditional assumptions Apply benchmarked practices in own organisation Commercial awareness Understands and applies commercial and financial principles Views issues in terms of costs, profits, markets and added value Maintains professional integrity Persuasiveness Influences, convinces or impresses others in a way that results in acceptance, agreement or behavioural change Policies and procedures Working knowledge of related company policies and procedures Computer literacy MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint (Intermediate user) Discipline specific programmes MS Projects JD Edwards Achiever Isometrix Other Requirements Legal Appointment: 2.13.3.1 Valid code B / EB driver’s licence (Essential) Medically fit for duty



