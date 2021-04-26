Technical Implementation Deployment/Specialist

In this role, you report to the Professional Services Manager and are a member of the Statements and Reporting team. In this position you will assist in launch and implementations of our digital ECM product and statement solutions. Responsible for final production deployment, test, automation and processing instructions. The role requires a technically capable, self-motivated individual with a solid understanding of the software development and project delivery lifecycles. In addition to solid analytical and technical expertise, time management and good communication will be a key element to success in the role as you work daily with multiple internal and external teams

Responsible for building and maintaining robust small and mid-sized statement composition projects

Responsible for projects test and deployment in production

Document and train downstream Data Processing department when deploying new project

Troubleshoot reported production issues during live processing cycles

Communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders to ensure that implementation meets agreed upon specifications

Apply your knowledge of the software development lifecycle and development best practices to produce high quality output in your project

Understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the various members of a project team

Interpret customer requirements documentation and convert requirements into efficient and easily maintainable document design layouts

Working with project teams to define customer requirements and generate product solutions

Be an eager and collaborative member of a project team, with a firm understanding and appreciation for client commitments, and a proactive attitude towards identify and acting upon risk

Strong interpersonal skills to build relationships with internal stakeholders, to understand requirements, propose solutions, provide application support and provide some basic training

Completion of University or College in Computer Science or related field

Proficiency in Microsoft PowerShell, C#, .NET, Java

Understanding of relational data modeling and SQL proficiency in MS SQL Server or other DBMS

Understanding of core programming concepts, theories and patterns

Experience working with issue tracking tools and source control systems

The ability to handle multiple priorities and escalate to the reporting manager as necessary

Has strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills

A strong team player with the ability to work with various teams including business analysts, QA and customer support

Willingness to adapt to business processes and driven to help improve them

Ability to communicate clearly and accurately in English, both verbal and written

Experience with document management and production is an asset

Experience working with SQL Server Integration Services is an asset

Experience using JIRA, MS SharePoint is considered an asset

Experience working in a highly regulated business environment is an asset

We’d love to help absolutely everyone we come into contact with. Due to the sheer volume of applicants, we are unable to give individual feedback. If you have not heard from us within 14 days of your application, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

2+ years’ experience in software development or technical support role

MS SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Global communications management (software) company in Johannesburg is looking for a Technical Implementation Deployment/Specialist to join their team. Become a part of one of the most reputable customer communication solution companies in Gauteng!

Learn more/Apply for this position