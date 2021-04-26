Our client based in Bryanston is looking for a Technical Support L2 to combine past experience in troubleshooting computer hardware, software and database platforms to solve complex issues and escalated cases, including identifying effective outcomes
Qualification/ Experience
- Experience with programming languages such as Java, Visual Basic or C#, relational databases such as Oracle or SQL, and MS-Windows operating systems
- Flexibility to work some weekend shifts
- Exceptional verbal and written communication skills
- Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
- Proficiency in troubleshooting computer hardware, software and database platforms
- Proficient with Microsoft Office Products
- Conceptual understanding of .NET development/support/operations
- Knowledge of writing MS SQL Server queries and stored procedures in SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS)
- Pluses: prior experience in the retail industry or working at a help desk; experience with MicroStrategy analytics; integrating data using SQL Server Integration Services
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Computer Science or related field, or two years related experience. An equivalent combination of experience and education will be considered
Responsibilities
- Provide support to customers through various channels, including telephone, email, or other media
- Solicit sufficient information from customers and users to make an accurate initial diagnosis of the problems
- Make initial classification of user request, guide users through operation instructions where applicable, and take ownership of finding a resolution to the issues
- Ensure consistent and transparent issue resolution by maintaining accurate and complete records of phone calls, documenting solutions to issues reported, and empower clients by posting client-facing FAQs and Knowledge base articles
- Serve as subject matter expert by developing deep knowledge of COMPANY’s range of enterprise products
- Escalate complex problems or requests to appropriate person or team, providing them with diagnostic data and other relevant information and support
- Solve basic and common user problems in real time, including software functionality problems and questions; data communication/networking troubleshooting; installation problems and questions; and OS and browser related issues
- Reproduce bugs in local environment in order to assist QA in testing new builds
- Own and be accountable for issues until resolution, including setting appropriate customer expectations, monitoring progress on referred problems, keeping customer apprised of progress, and collaborating with other teams as needed
- Resolve incidents in a timely manner as per established Service Learning Agreements
- Some travel may be required
- Other duties as assigned
