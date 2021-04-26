Technical Support L2

Our client based in Bryanston is looking for a Technical Support L2 to combine past experience in troubleshooting computer hardware, software and database platforms to solve complex issues and escalated cases, including identifying effective outcomes

Qualification/ Experience

Experience with programming languages such as Java, Visual Basic or C#, relational databases such as Oracle or SQL, and MS-Windows operating systems

Flexibility to work some weekend shifts

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Proficiency in troubleshooting computer hardware, software and database platforms

Proficient with Microsoft Office Products

Conceptual understanding of .NET development/support/operations

Knowledge of writing MS SQL Server queries and stored procedures in SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS)

Pluses: prior experience in the retail industry or working at a help desk; experience with MicroStrategy analytics; integrating data using SQL Server Integration Services

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Computer Science or related field, or two years related experience. An equivalent combination of experience and education will be considered

Responsibilities

Provide support to customers through various channels, including telephone, email, or other media

Solicit sufficient information from customers and users to make an accurate initial diagnosis of the problems

Make initial classification of user request, guide users through operation instructions where applicable, and take ownership of finding a resolution to the issues

Ensure consistent and transparent issue resolution by maintaining accurate and complete records of phone calls, documenting solutions to issues reported, and empower clients by posting client-facing FAQs and Knowledge base articles

Serve as subject matter expert by developing deep knowledge of COMPANY’s range of enterprise products

Escalate complex problems or requests to appropriate person or team, providing them with diagnostic data and other relevant information and support

Solve basic and common user problems in real time, including software functionality problems and questions; data communication/networking troubleshooting; installation problems and questions; and OS and browser related issues

Reproduce bugs in local environment in order to assist QA in testing new builds

Own and be accountable for issues until resolution, including setting appropriate customer expectations, monitoring progress on referred problems, keeping customer apprised of progress, and collaborating with other teams as needed

Resolve incidents in a timely manner as per established Service Learning Agreements

Some travel may be required

Other duties as assigned

Visit [URL Removed] for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position