Tender Administrator

Start ASAP.

Use your solid experience in Tender administration to secure this great role in awesome company.

We are looking for organised individual with strong time management skills to start ASAP.

To qualify, you will need:

3years full Tender administration experience

Matric certificate

Positive “can do” attitude

Stable career record

Desired Skills:

Tender administration

About The Employer:

Well established employer in the Engineering industry that proudly offers a friendly work environment and positive company culture

