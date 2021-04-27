Forensic Accountant

Apr 27, 2021

  • Forensic accountant with loss adjusting experience for risk advisory company based in Sandton
  • Assist clients compile complex business interruption insurance claims
  • Suits someone with a forensic and or loss adjusting background
  • CA SA preferred
  • SA citizens only

Desired Skills:

  • Forensic Accounting
  • loss adjusting
  • business interruption
  • chartered accountant
  • complex claims

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Financial / Project Accounting

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

