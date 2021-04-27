Industrial Spray Painter

The ideal candidate must be a qualified spray painter who has the knowledge of paints and coatings, previous experience within the painting and coating of steelworks Industrial is essential.
Qualification:
Matric
Trade Test – Spray Painting (beneficial)
Min 5 years experience in final spray painting (essential)
Must be available immediately
Role and Responsibilities:
Able to read and understand painting specifications.
Make sure that mixed paint is correct according to master spray out in the store room.
Mix paint according to the paint specifications before applying.
Preparing surfaces
All surfaces must get a primer coat.
Final paint must be applied without any defects.
All defects must be repaired before the product leaves the spray booth
Clean all painting equipment and ensure cleanliness of spray booth
Desired Skills:
- Trade Test
- Spray Painter
- Steelworks and Industrial
- reliable
- punctual
- trustworthy
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
A Manufacturing Company based in Empangeni is looking for a Specialist Spray Painter.
Suitable candidates must have at least 5 years spray painting experience and a completed Trade Test will be beneficial.