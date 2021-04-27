Industrial Spray Painter

Apr 27, 2021

The ideal candidate must be a qualified spray painter who has the knowledge of paints and coatings, previous experience within the painting and coating of steelworks Industrial is essential.

Qualification:

Matric
Trade Test – Spray Painting (beneficial)
Min 5 years experience in final spray painting (essential)
Must be available immediately

Role and Responsibilities:

  • Able to read and understand painting specifications.

  • Make sure that mixed paint is correct according to master spray out in the store room.

  • Mix paint according to the paint specifications before applying.

  • Preparing surfaces

  • All surfaces must get a primer coat.

  • Final paint must be applied without any defects.

  • All defects must be repaired before the product leaves the spray booth

  • Clean all painting equipment and ensure cleanliness of spray booth

Desired Skills:

  • Trade Test
  • Spray Painter
  • Steelworks and Industrial
  • reliable
  • punctual
  • trustworthy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

A Manufacturing Company based in Empangeni is looking for a Specialist Spray Painter.

Suitable candidates must have at least 5 years spray painting experience and a completed Trade Test will be beneficial.

