Industrial Spray Painter

The ideal candidate must be a qualified spray painter who has the knowledge of paints and coatings, previous experience within the painting and coating of steelworks Industrial is essential.

Qualification:

Matric

Trade Test – Spray Painting (beneficial)

Min 5 years experience in final spray painting (essential)

Must be available immediately

Role and Responsibilities:

Able to read and understand painting specifications.

Make sure that mixed paint is correct according to master spray out in the store room.

Mix paint according to the paint specifications before applying.

Preparing surfaces

All surfaces must get a primer coat.

Final paint must be applied without any defects.

All defects must be repaired before the product leaves the spray booth

Clean all painting equipment and ensure cleanliness of spray booth

Desired Skills:

Trade Test

Spray Painter

Steelworks and Industrial

reliable

punctual

trustworthy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

A Manufacturing Company based in Empangeni is looking for a Specialist Spray Painter.

Suitable candidates must have at least 5 years spray painting experience and a completed Trade Test will be beneficial.

