Insurance Broker

Apr 27, 2021

  • Account Executive position handling commercial clients at insurance broker on the East Rand
  • Service exisiting book and grow by meeting new business targets
  • Commission structure on top of basic salary
  • Candidates who can move own book preferred
  • Highly experienced commercial brokers only please
  • RE5 qualification essential
  • SA citizens only

Desired Skills:

  • commercial insurance
  • Risk Assessment
  • Sales
  • Customer Service

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Short Term / Life / Medical Insurance Broking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

