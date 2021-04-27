- Account Executive position handling commercial clients at insurance broker on the East Rand
- Service exisiting book and grow by meeting new business targets
- Commission structure on top of basic salary
- Candidates who can move own book preferred
- Highly experienced commercial brokers only please
- RE5 qualification essential
- SA citizens only
Desired Skills:
- commercial insurance
- Risk Assessment
- Sales
- Customer Service
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Short Term / Life / Medical Insurance Broking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma