MRO Buyer (One year fixed term contract to go perm)

Your key responsibilities:

Managing the full procurement process from requisition to delivery ensuring products and services are purchased at the most competitive price.

Develop and implement sourcing plans to find the best product or service solution.

Sourcing and building relationships with reliable suppliers for the business, negotiating best possible price and service and conducting regular analysis on supplied performance.

Prevent and mitigate potential buying risks and ay non-compliance.

Our required expertise:

Min Matric.

A diploma or degree in procurement management or related would be advantageous.

Minimum 5 years procurement experience with experience working within a manufacturing or plant experience.

A technical aptitude with the ability to easily forecast the needs of the business accurately.

Good communication, quick decision making and effective planning skills.

An energetic individual and a doer!

Your reward:

Negotiable salary package based on experience.

Desired Skills:

MRO Buying

Supplier Relationships

Procurement

MRO

Plant Procurement

Service Procurement

Buying

ERP

Strategic Buying

Purchasing

About The Employer:

The opportunity that awaits you:

Our client is a well-established, JSE-listed provider and distributor of chemicals. As a proudly South African business, our client services the industrial chemical, home and personal care, food, agriculture, mining, etc sectors. As a market leader with a pioneering spirit, they provide meaningful, value-added solutions because they genuinely care!

In this role, you will utilise your innovative, strategic agility and technical skills to manage and oversee the purchasing of products and services to ensure the smooth running of the operational and service needs of the business.

Learn more/Apply for this position