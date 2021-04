RECEPTIONIST Paarden Eiland R8000 per month

Upmarket Furniture and Lifestyle Company seeks a well-groomed and well-spoken frontline receptionist who has good customer and admin skills. Min Grade 12, own car, English and Afrikaans, and 2 years working experience. Please include a professional Pic of yourself with your application.

Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Reception

Telephone Skills

Admin

