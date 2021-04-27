Senior Developer -.NET (WPF/UWP)

Apr 27, 2021

Job Purpose
Experience: 8+ years

Must Have

  • Must Have worked on WPF/UWP based Windows applications.
  • Experience with C# .NET Framework/.NET Core
  • Good understanding of XAML syntax and MVVM pattern
  • Experience with ASP.NET Web APIs, Web Services and REST API development
  • Knowledge of Basic concepts of crosscutting concern, unit testing, mocking, logging, Dependency injection, Solid principles and design patterns.
  • Knowledge of CI/CD Tools like Jenkins/Azure DevOps
  • Experience working in Agile Team and knowledge of agile processes along with process like code review, build and deployment, source control etc.
  • Experience writing technical and design documentation.
  • Experience in writing Unit Tests
  • Good to Have
  • Experience working with Windows Device Drivers and hardware interaction.
  • Experience with front end technologies like HTML/CSS and Angular
  • Knowledge of COM Components
  • Awareness about consuming HTML/CSS-based components in C# apps.

Desired Skills:

  • Jenkins/Azure DevOps
  • HTML/CSS
  • Agile
  • REST API
  • C# .NET
  • XAML syntax
  • ASP.NET Web APIs
  • C#
  • Web Services
  • .NET

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Banking
  • More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

