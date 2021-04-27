Senior Developer -.NET (WPF/UWP)

Job Purpose
Experience: 8+ years
Must Have
- Must Have worked on WPF/UWP based Windows applications.
- Experience with C# .NET Framework/.NET Core
- Good understanding of XAML syntax and MVVM pattern
- Experience with ASP.NET Web APIs, Web Services and REST API development
- Knowledge of Basic concepts of crosscutting concern, unit testing, mocking, logging, Dependency injection, Solid principles and design patterns.
- Knowledge of CI/CD Tools like Jenkins/Azure DevOps
- Experience working in Agile Team and knowledge of agile processes along with process like code review, build and deployment, source control etc.
- Experience writing technical and design documentation.
- Experience in writing Unit Tests
- Good to Have
- Experience working with Windows Device Drivers and hardware interaction.
- Experience with front end technologies like HTML/CSS and Angular
- Knowledge of COM Components
- Awareness about consuming HTML/CSS-based components in C# apps.
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Banking
- More than 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree