Admin Assistant

Apr 28, 2021

My client is seeking to employ an Admin Assistant with an excellent telephone manner and great people skills.

Are you bubbly, positive and energetic with a passion for admin and dealing with people? If you have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in admin, computer literate, great telephone skills that can also do marketing and client liaison then this is the job for you!

A minimum of Matric
Reside in the surrounds of Melkbos
Computer Literate
Excellent telephonic and people skills
Fast learner

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Literate
  • Marketing
  • Telephone Etiquette
  • People Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position