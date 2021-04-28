My client is seeking to employ an Admin Assistant with an excellent telephone manner and great people skills.
Are you bubbly, positive and energetic with a passion for admin and dealing with people? If you have a minimum of 4 years’ experience in admin, computer literate, great telephone skills that can also do marketing and client liaison then this is the job for you!
A minimum of Matric
Reside in the surrounds of Melkbos
Computer Literate
Excellent telephonic and people skills
Fast learner
Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literate
- Marketing
- Telephone Etiquette
- People Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric