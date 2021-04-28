Administrator at Pepkor Logistics

Pepkor Logistics is a leader in the logistics and warehousing industry in South Africa. Our business seeks to employ an Administrator to provide specialized financial and general administration support to Pepkor Logistics and the Administration Department.
Qualification/Experience:
- Matric
- 3 year Bookkeeping or Business/ Financial Administration Certificate (NQF level 5 or above)
- Min 2-3 years’ experience in similar role in a logistics environment is essential
- Attention to detail, highly accurate.
- Must be able to prioritize and have good planning and organizational skills
- Must have a sense of audit practices and the ability to maintain systems/process
- Able to work with tight deadlines.
- PC literacy – MS Office, Excel intermediate level
- Min 2 years’ experience operating a financial system
Respnsibilities:
Financial Administration:
Creditors:
- Follow up on Supplier Invoices / Statements
- Reconcile creditors and prepare payment according to prescribed terms, timeously and accurately
- Update and Maintain creditor profile in SmartStream and keep audit trail, monitoring and amend payment limit when required
- Capex invoice: forward document to respective department, and update capex order control sheet.
- Load bank payment on respective banking profile, per due date
- Check and prepare payment requisition for personal claim and regional petty cash
Debtors:
- Capture and verify local transport schedule, despatch local load stats, delivery matrix (trip sheets), times etc. in excel for monthly reports.
- Capture problems with en route deliveries, liaise with clients to resolve and provide feedback to the transport manager.
- Liaise with transport provider with regards to any deviations on debrief and trip sheets
- Capturing daily transport provider vehicle log sheets accurately (i.e. KM’s, overtime, returns etc.)
- Ensuring signing off on all weekly Matrix’s (FMS) by Hub/Operations Manager and submit on time to Central Office.
- Reconcile electronic delivery matrix to manual daily information (Reconcile new local module schedules)
- Filing of all trip sheets daily
- Prepare hub month end reports.
- Liaise with SP/HO and operational Planner. DOM/Store/RM with regards to ad hoc vehicles for special deliveries and ensure that necessary references are required.
Administer Helpdesk:
- Oversee the supplier direct delivery processes
- Handle store queries
- Capture daily problem stores on excel and liaise with Store Managers to verify issues
- Identify store queries and provide feedback to transport SP once resolved, update necessary sheets
- Clean up IBT’s on Helpdesk weekly/monthly
- Ensure contact list for stores is updated when required
General Administration Tasks:
- Weekly/monthly Operations admin reports to be sent to HO and RM
- Compile and submit operations report to Operations Manager and Regional Manager for particular Hubs
- Ensure effective administration of all HR related items
The position requires a highly disciplined, self- starter that can work independently and within a team, under pressure and meet deadlines
Pepkor Logistics strives for equal opportunity in terms of its employment equity guidelines, candidates with disability are encouraged to apply and an indication in this regard will be appreciated.
If you do not hear from us within 4 weeks of the closing date of this position, please regard your application as being unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Team Player
- Communication Skills
- Ability to maintain confidentialty
- High Stress Tolerence
- Planning
- Organise
- Maintain consistency
- Detailed Orientated
- Problem Assessment
- Service Orientation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Finance
- 2 to 5 years Admin Clerk
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma