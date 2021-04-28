AML CFT and Sanctions Compliance Officer

We are on the hunt for a qualified and experienced individual to take up this awesome role in rapidly growing digital bank.

You will be responsible for the development and implementation of best practice ABC, AML, CFT and Sanctions risk frameworks including governance, policies, processes and reporting that are appropriate to the South African market and relevant legislation; identifying potential weaknesses in AML, CFT and Sanctions processes; ensuring that AML, CFT and Sanctions risks are monitored, reported on and escalated to relevant authorities; monitoring compliance with AML, CFT and Sanctions related legislation, etc

Seeking high energy individual with an understanding of South Africa’s banking industry and Regulatory structure.

To qualify, you will need the following qualificaitons and experience:

Matric certificate

Tertiary qualification in Legal, Accounting, Compliance or Risk Management

3-5years AML, CFT and Sanctions experience

Very strong reporting skills

An understanding of the digital landscape and benefits that technology can bring to provide customer centered solutions.

Desired Skills:

AML

AML CFT and Sanctions

About The Employer:

Rapidly expanding digital bank that proudly boasts a high performance, high production company culture. Excellent leadership, collaborative team dynamic and huge opportunity for growth and development

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Retirement annuity

Group life

Learn more/Apply for this position