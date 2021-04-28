Architect: Data Services at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 28, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification that offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
  • Design and provide guidelines to facilitate projects within the Innovation Team
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Experience

Minimum:

  • At least 7 years’ experience in Data architecture / design
  • Basic project management experience

Ideal:

  • Strong technical background in development of data systems
  • Communication and coordination skills
  • Strong background in designing cloud based technology solutions
  • Leading functional or technical architecture within a Data environment
  • Working in an Agile environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
  • A relevant degree in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Post Graduate Diploma in Information Technology

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Database analysis and design
  • ETL and ELT
  • Data integration concepts
  • Data lakes
  • Big data concepts
  • Relational and non-relational data stores
  • Cloud computing concepts
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • DAMA Principles and practice
  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking systems
  • Agile development life cycle
  • DAMA IBOK – Data management principals

Solid understanding of:

  • Capitec Bank’s systems environment
  • Capitec Bank business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Agile development life cycle

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

