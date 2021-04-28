Architect: Data Services at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification that offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements

Design and provide guidelines to facilitate projects within the Innovation Team

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Experience

Minimum:

At least 7 years’ experience in Data architecture / design

Basic project management experience

Ideal:

Strong technical background in development of data systems

Communication and coordination skills

Strong background in designing cloud based technology solutions

Leading functional or technical architecture within a Data environment

Working in an Agile environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

A relevant degree in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Post Graduate Diploma in Information Technology

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Database analysis and design

ETL and ELT

Data integration concepts

Data lakes

Big data concepts

Relational and non-relational data stores

Cloud computing concepts

Technical Test Plan Design

DAMA Principles and practice

IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

Banking systems

Agile development life cycle

DAMA IBOK – Data management principals

Solid understanding of:

Capitec Bank’s systems environment

Capitec Bank business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Agile development life cycle

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Presenting and Communicating Information

Writing and Reporting

Creating and Innovating

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

